But Loeffler and Perdue nonetheless have not really embraced President Trump’s delusional claim of victory, which puts them in a tough spot. Being unwilling to go all-in on election denial, they look like wimpy heretics in the Trumpian land of self-delusion. Tossing around unfounded suspicions about the elections, however, likely annoys voters residing in the real world and raises concerns that the senators are undermining the democratic process.

AD

AD

To add insult to injury, Perdue — who was thumped in his last debate against Democrat Jon Ossoff and would not attend a planned follow-up before Nov. 3 — remains in a self-imposed witness protection program. He refuses any debates in the runoff. You can understand why he would not want a repeat of this debacle from the general election:

Ossoff replied to an inquiry from CNN by taunting Perdue: “Looks like Sen. David Perdue is too much of a coward to debate me again. ... Senator, come on out and try to defend your record. I’m ready to go.”

If an interviewer or voter ever gets the chance, he or she might want to press Perdue:

Did Joe Biden win, and if so, why won’t you call on Trump to recognize the results of the election?

Why have you not demanded Trump concede so the transition process can get underway?

Do you think Trump’s refusal to concede puts the country at risk for a bumpy handoff from one administration to the next at a time when the pandemic is raging and multiple bad actors abroad might want to take advantage of any confusion in our national security apparatus?

Is Social Security “socialism”? Is the Affordable Care Act? How about farm subsidies (more than $6.3 billion of which flowed to Georgians between 1995 and 2020 )? Where is the GOP plan to replace Obamacare?

Will you filibuster to prevent an up-or-down vote on legislation that would win at least 51 votes in the Senate?

Other than to oppose everything the Biden administration wants to do, why do you want another term?

What economic relief for Georgians do you support?

Why have you not insisted on passage of a stimulus bill? Given the escalation in covid-19 cases and deaths, do you regret assenting to Republicans’ stall tactics?

Will you apply the same lax standards to Biden that you did to Trump on executive orders, appropriations powers and congressional subpoenas?

If you are truly a conservative, how do you countenance the accumulation of more than $27 trillion in debt and an annual deficit of more than $3 trillion

What have you done to alleviate income inequality, poverty or police violence in Georgia?

Perdue is emblematic of the intellectual collapse of the GOP. Just as Trump tried to make the presidential election about America’s identity (which he defines as White and Christian) and name-calling (Socialist! Antifa!) rather than solving voters’ problems, Perdue does not seem much interested in any exchange of ideas, in finding common ground or in telling voters uncomfortable truths. He makes Ossoff’s best argument against GOP control of the Senate: If you vote for them, the politics of delusion and obstruction will go unchecked.

AD

AD

Georgians voted for Biden to end tribal warfare. They wanted a stop to bickering and dysfunction. Voting for Trump’s mini-me’s in the Senate wouldn’t achieve the change in tone and direction they have said they want. Maybe that is why Perdue wants to hide from his opponent.