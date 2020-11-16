Trump’s administration has often been portrayed as an extension of his career in reality television, and for good reason. Invoking that genre is a great way to capture the drama, pettiness and ambition that have defined White House for four years — as well as the participants’ total inability to handle any serious real-world challenges. As someone who literally recapped the “Trump Show” for months, I know how appealing that metaphor can be. Yet, it turns out that discussing the Trump administration as reality television undersells the precise nature and power of Trump’s media creation.

The strength of Trump’s command of our attention comes from the way he effectively borrows not just from one genre or medium, but from many of them at once.

First, there’s the sheer amount of content Trump produces. A conventional network drama or sitcom might air between 20 and 25 episodes in a season, while a cable network show might run eight to 12 installments over a year. Trump functions more like a supercharged soap opera: He’s on every day, and episodes last a whole lot longer than an hour.

That’s a volume that is always going to be difficult for any normal politician or any Hollywood production to match.

Then, there’s the multiplatform nature of Trump’s stardom. He tweets. He holds rallies. He hardly needs to launch a television show or a network when he can easily secure an hour of “Fox & Friends,” “Hannity” or “The Rush Limbaugh Show” simply by calling in and talking to the host by phone. Franchises such as Marvel, Star Wars and DC are attempting to claim more of their audience’s time and attention with stories that expand across multiple media, but they’ll never catch up to what Trump built.

Perhaps the biggest challenge of all? A true alternative to the Trump Show that would require not only build a huge audience, but also providing that audience a sense of meaning.

During the Trump administration, the amount of pop culture being produced for American audiences continued a dramatic expansion. The result was fragmentation: During the same period, ratings for even the most popular ongoing shows ticked downward. And as outlets such as Netflix rolled out obfuscatory metrics for the shows and movies they produced, it became harder to get a clear sense of what was popular, harder to know what to watch and harder to convene a cultural conversation around any one thing, a tendency exacerbated by the covid-19 pandemic. The days of wondering “Who shot J.R.?” have been replaced by Trump’s fantasies of shooting someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue.

The problem is vastly worse on social media, which is designed to march audiences straight down into custom-tailored rabbit holes until they can barely understand each other. But differences of degree aside, the result is the same: If you want to be part of a mass cultural dialogue, the Trump Show is the one thing you can be pretty sure everyone is tuning into.

Moreover, the way you respond to that show has become a powerful source of community and identity.

Sure, debates about whether the titular character on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” should have ended up with one vampire beau or another are engaging, even nearly 20 years after the show ended. But no fictional fandom can offer fans a realistic promise that if they’re committed enough, their devotion can help save the world. That sense of personal accomplishment and validation goes far beyond watching a beloved team win a championship or the satisfaction of predicting a plot twist; it transforms fans themselves into characters. No other cultural offering can promise an experience so immersive and exhilarating.

Defeating Trump was never going to make him go away. Indeed, it seems that the only way he can reconcile himself to his loss is to tease a 2024 rematch with a President Biden. Until someone or something competes with Trump or fill the void he leaves behind, we won’t be able to truly turn the page on the story he’s telling.

