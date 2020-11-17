The babbling from Trump, his lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani and other allies is disconnected from reality (try listening to the whackadoodle assertions about voter fraud). The tweets and the comments are not intended to be taken seriously or literally; they are the noise projected through the right-wing media machine to incite anger, bamboozle his base and undermine democratic governance.

So let’s stop focusing on what Trump and his surrogates say or how they rationalize their grossly irresponsible conduct, but instead focus on the consequences and how we move forward.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, President-elect Joe Biden responded to a question about the consequences of a delayed transition. “More people may die if we don’t coordinate,” he said. Biden explained: “It’s a huge, huge, huge undertaking to get [vaccination] done, prioritize those with greatest need and working our way through it, and also cooperate with the World Health Organization and the rest of the world in dealing with this.”

The Trump administration still has not dealt with distribution of the vaccine. “If we have to wait until Jan. 20 to start that planning, it puts us behind over a month, month and a half. And so it’s important that it be done, that there be coordination now,” Biden said. “Now or as rapidly as we can get that done.”

People who could have been saved won’t be. This is precisely where Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic began: Incompetence, ignorance of government and self-absorption, which lead to unnecessary deaths.

We know the results of Trump and the Republicans’ willful paralysis and chaos. So what now? Biden has moved on to working with functioning and informed leaders, praising organized labor and corporate leaders who want to get on with the business of recovery. Instead of railing against Trump, he is seeking out “every individual organization in the country, from business, to labor, Republicans and Democrats, to try to pull together a serious and consistent plan,” Biden said.

The president-elect carries on with things within his own control: “Everything from staffing to ultimately naming the Cabinet members, to moving along on coordinating with business and labor.” Biden is proceeding with world leaders who recognize him as the president-elect. He tells them, “One, we’re going to invest in American workers and make them more competitive. No. 2, we’re going to make sure that labor is at the table and environmentalists are at the table in any trade deals we make.” He also said, “I’m not looking for punitive trade. The idea that we are poking our finger in the eyes of our friends and embracing autocrats makes no sense to me.”

In other words, ignore Trumpian dysfunction and irrational screeching; instead, cultivate alliances, coordinate activities and plan ahead for sober, realistic action. A great many Republicans refuse to recognize the election results. Fine. Talk to the ones who do and see what their concerns and ideas are. Likewise, reach out to governors. Interestingly, Biden noted “the enormous respect I have for Republican, conservative Republican, governors who have stepped up and issued mandates for wearing masks. In North Dakota. One of the leaders in this area has been the Republican governor in Ohio.”

This does not mean that Biden should avoid condemning dangerous actions (as he did in scolding Trump coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas’s call to “rise up” against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s public health measures). It means refocusing and emphasizing where progress is being made.

Biden is modeling not only calm, but competence and normalcy. He is providing a helpful reminder that if you get away from Trump and congressional Republicans, there are plenty of rational people who can work together. “It was really encouraging, quite frankly, to get people, business and labor, together agreeing on the way forward, which I’m convinced the American people will rally to do when they hear what we have in mind,” Biden said of his talks with labor and business leaders. “And I’m very pleased it all came together around the same table to advance areas of common ground.”

In short, crowd out the noise, refuse to be drawn into Trump’s insanity and show how rational people in state and local government and in the private sector operate. Reach out to responsible, sane Republicans. That is a fine approach not only for the transition, but for the duration of the Biden presidency.

