The GOP’s plans, however, are running into some problems, principal among them that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is that rarest of creatures, a Republican with some modicum of integrity.

Raffensperger, who says, “I’m a conservative Republican and always have been,” is presiding over a hand recount of ballots after the initial count in the presidential race showed Joe Biden winning the state by over 14,000 votes. While it’s theoretically possible that the recount could uncover miscounts large enough to give the state to Trump, it’s exceedingly unlikely; recounts seldom move more than a small number of votes in either direction.

AD

AD

But that’s not good enough for those who believe that if a Republican is the chief election official in a state, he had by-god better use his position to make sure the Republicans win.

It was just a week ago that Sens. David Perdue (R-Ga.) and Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) attacked Raffensperger and demanded he resign, on the grounds that … well, they made no allegations at all, other than that he was guilty of “mismanagement and lack of transparency.” What he’d mismanaged or hidden, they neglected to specify. The obvious truth was that Raffensperger failed to engage in whatever voter suppression or outright cheating might have been necessary to allow them both to pass 50 percent in November’s election and thereby avoid a runoff.

And now, in an extraordinary interview with The Post’s Amy Gardner, Raffensperger revealed that he received a call from Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), who has been aiding President Trump in his false claims of a widespread Democratic voter-fraud conspiracy:

AD

AD

In their conversation, Graham questioned Raffensperger about the state’s signature-matching law and whether political bias could have prompted poll workers to accept ballots with nonmatching signatures, according to Raffensperger. Graham also asked whether Raffensperger had the power to toss all mail ballots in counties found to have higher rates of nonmatching signatures, Raffensperger said. Raffensperger said he was stunned that Graham appeared to suggest that he find a way to toss legally cast ballots. Absent court intervention, Raffensperger doesn’t have the power to do what Graham suggested because counties administer elections in Georgia.

Graham denied that he pressured Raffensperger, saying that he called him only to discuss the state’s methods of verifying absentee ballots. Just satisfying his curiosity! But what the heck is a senator from South Carolina doing calling the secretary of state of Georgia at all?

Let’s not forget that Republicans moved heaven and earth to find Democratic voter fraud in this election, and came up empty. They looked in every state in the union, they had their poll-watchers out in force, they filed lawsuit after lawsuit, and they found essentially nothing. All they have are wild theories and comically absurd stories (I talked to a guy who talked to a guy who said he saw a truck with Biden-Harris stickers unloading ballots!), none of which could come within a million miles of overturning a single state, let alone the election.

Thus the party that spent months warning about voter fraud is doing everything in their power to commit their own fraud — which was their plan all along. Their attempt to find some way for the election to be handed to Trump is simultaneously corrosive to democracy and utterly pathetic; Trump himself is spending his time tweeting a deranged conspiracy theory about a plot to steal the election from him that features George Soros, China and Hugo Chávez. That Chávez has been dead since 2013 is not even the weirdest part of the theory.

AD

AD

So no, Georgia’s results will not be reversed, and Biden will become president in January. But now it’s up to the state to determine whether Republicans will retain control of the Senate and have the power to kill every piece of legislation Biden advocates, the agenda he ran on and that the electorate voted for.

And what’s the GOP strategy in the two runoff elections? It’s not kitchen-table issues or anything else approaching substance. It’s to paint Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock as socialists who want to defund the police. (As Loeffler revealed on a call with donors, she intends to talk a lot about the fact that 25 years ago, when Warnock was a youth pastor at a church in New York, Fidel Castro spoke there.) It’s a lie — neither Ossoff nor Warnock is a socialist, and neither wants to defund the police — but we just came off an election in which Republicans told the same lies about Democratic candidates in every corner of the country.

One would hope that voters would be smart enough to reject that nonsense, but there’s no reason to think so. The Republican strategy isn’t really about persuading anyone to change their votes, it’s about driving up turnout among White conservatives; Loeffler’s ads already feature Jeremiah Wright (remember him?) to insinuate that Warnock is some kind of radical black nationalist.

AD

AD

So, in sum, we have a state slowly but steadily moving in the Democrats’ direction, as Republicans desperately try to use raw power to suppress Democratic votes as they run a dishonest campaign built on racial fears. It’s as clear a microcosm of American politics in 2020 as you’ll find.

Watch Opinions videos: