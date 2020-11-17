In reporting on how Georgia went from red to blue, the media has naturally sought a protagonist — and found the perfect one in Stacey Abrams. Early on, Abrams recognized that demographic changes in Georgia meant Democrats could have a chance there if they organized. So she formed a blueprint for a gubernatorial race, presented her argument to donors across the country and executed that plan, winning more voters than any Democratic candidate in Georgia’s history.

And while Democrats didn’t win in North Carolina this year, they have renewed hope for the future, in part because of the grass-roots organizing at work there. The Moral Mondays movement activists, led by the Rev. William Barber II, have staged protests hundreds of times at the state Capitol, activating new voters. They helped defeat Republican Gov. Pat McCrory in 2016 and have vowed to keep working.

In contrast, in Kentucky and South Carolina, the Democratic Party is reckoning with its decision to invest over $195 million in two longer-shot Senate candidates — ultimately with little to show for it. As Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has argued, the losses resulted, in part, from a failure to invest in infrastructure that lasts longer than the latest candidate. After losing his own reelection bid, Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) said that Georgia should serve as an example to the party and that the “DSCC and DCCC spend too much time investing in candidates and not the electorate.”

Today, those in Georgia know that the focus can’t only be on the Rev. Raphael Warnock or Jon Ossoff; it has to be on the people of the state. With so much riding on these two Senate races, the question remains whether national organizations will invest in the tactics of organizers there, including relational organizing and in-person canvassing. In the words of Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown, only a friend or family member can get “people to believe in their own power.”

In the next seven weeks, as progressives everywhere do everything they can to help win these Senate seats, out-of-state volunteers would be wise to look for opportunities that will support the organizations that have been creating the kind of long-term infrastructure that drives that belief. Instead of parachuting into the Peach State, let’s lift up the organizing efforts that will deliver wins for decades to come. If we do that, Georgia could again be a victory by the many — and for the many.