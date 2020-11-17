Previous seasons of “The Crown” have paid significant attention to characters outside the royal family, most notably the prime ministers to Queen Elizabeth II (played first by Claire Foy and, more recently, by Olivia Colman) and romantic partners of the queen’s younger sister, Princess Margaret (Vanessa Kirby and now Helena Bonham Carter). But if those figures largely understood the institution they were working with or marrying into, and accepted the crown’s rules, the new season shows something rather different. Over and over again, newcomers to the Windsor orbit are appalled by what they find.

Britain’s first female prime minister, “Iron Lady” Margaret Thatcher (portrayed by Gillian Anderson in a performance that’s alternately funny and imperious), initially finds the queen to be a promising partner. Thatcher, who tends to be skeptical of other women, notes that Elizabeth is better-informed and cannier than she had expected. But after a miserable weekend at Balmoral, the queen’s castle in the Scottish Highlands, tramping through the mud after the monarch, getting humiliated at parlor games, lectured for working, and finding herself flummoxed by royal traditions and etiquette, the prime minister explodes.

“I’m struggling to find any redeeming features in these people at all,” she tells her husband, dismayed by what she perceives as the royals’ insularity and lack of work ethic. “They aren’t sophisticated or cultured or elegant or anything close to an ideal.”

One doesn’t have to share Thatcher’s Conservative political outlook to agree with her (for an episode, at least). The Windsor hobby of “testing” their guests makes the prospect of an invitation to royal circles less than enticing.

The show makes clear that the narrow criteria the family use to judge others doesn’t serve them very well. Lady Diana Spencer (played by Emma Corrin in an eerie channeling of the real woman) may win “rave reviews from the whole ghastly Politburo,” as Prince Charles disdainfully puts it after his potential love interest’s own weekend at Balmoral. But the consequences of that misjudgment are dreadful for everyone involved.

Diana’s disillusionment with the Windsors is a slower process than Thatcher’s, not least because her exposure to her future in-laws is so limited before she joins the royal family. She and her giddy roommates imagine that, with her engagement to the heir to the throne, she’s entering a fantasy life of enormous houses, designer dresses and elegant tea services.

Diana’s actual experience illustrates the poverty of those baubles and grand settings, however appealing they might look (in ordinary times or eight months into pandemic-induced self-isolation). Acute loneliness isn’t much easier to bear in a palace where one can roller-skate around the portrait-lined halls. A deluxe trip through Australia, complete with massive crowds of adoring fans, isn’t actually fun if you’re accompanied by someone who despises or resents you.

In that sense, the romance of Charles and Diana is the perfect fairy tale because of, not in spite of, the way it ends. Delving into their disastrous misalliance allows observers a peek into the pageantry and grandeur of a royal marriage, while reaffirming — as a conventional fable cannot — that it’s better not to trade dustpans and dish towels for a tiara.

Even the storied palaces are depicted as the worse for wear this season. When an unemployed painter-decorator, Michael Fagan (Tom Brooke), breaks into Buckingham Palace and finds his way to the queen’s bedroom, his assessment of the residence is almost as damning as what he tells the sovereign about the effects of Thatcherism. The symbolism is rich, though the intruder is not: Fagan, desperate for work and better circumstances, has no luck improving his lot, but at least he knows his flat has water damage and is trying to do something about it. The monarch, by contrast, hasn’t noticed the literal cracks in her palace. (Neither, it seems, is the Queen Mother aware of the mouse skittering across her rug in an earlier episode.)

This is not to say “The Crown” looks dingy. Viewers trapped at home can travel through the show to Ayers Rock in Australia, the Caribbean island of Mustique, and the dramatic coasts and Highlands of Scotland. The juxtaposition of the gorgeous landscapes and the miserable humans who populate them makes for a well-balanced cocktail. If the cost of that private tour, castle or island is humiliation by your spouse, a sibling’s decision to treat you as useless or participation in monstrous family secrets, perhaps ordinary life, even a circumscribed version of it, is the real prize.