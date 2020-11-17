Trump does not seem to grasp that there is a jarring contradiction in boasting of exiting “endless wars” while starting new ones. Or in boasting about his success in fighting terrorism while pulling U.S. troops from the countries where terrorists operate.

Withdrawing the roughly 700 troops conducting training and counterterrorism missions in Somalia will destabilize that country ahead of parliamentary and presidential elections, and give a boost to al-Shabab, an al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group that in January attacked a U.S. air base in Kenya, killing three Americans.

Withdrawing the roughly 3,000 U.S. troops from Iraq would give a boost not only to Sunni extremists in the Islamic State but also Shiite extremist militias backed by Iran — you know, the country that Trump seems eager to bomb. (This is incoherence squared.)

And withdrawing the roughly 4,500 troops from Afghanistan would give a big boost to both the Islamic State and the Taliban, which has refused to sever its ties with al-Qaeda or to reduce attacks since the signing of a “peace deal” with the United States in February. The Post reports that then-Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper sent a memo to Trump earlier this month warning that the entire military chain of command opposed further reductions in U.S. forces, which already have fallen from about 12,000 a year ago. According to CNN, Esper argued (among other things) that further troop reductions now could hamper Afghan security forces, who depend on American air support and logistics; alienate U.S. allies, who now have more troops in Afghanistan than we do; and, worst of all, “undermine efforts to get the Taliban to live up to their end of the peace agreement.”

Rather than listen to the military’s well-founded concerns, Trump fired Esper and other senior appointees at the Pentagon. In their place he installed a team of bigots, cranks and conspiracy-mongers such as retired Col. Douglas Macgregor and retired Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata. Their mission, evidently, is to make good on Trump’s long-delayed promise of troop withdrawals — and damn the consequences. Trump seems to have learned nothing from President Barack Obama’s premature withdrawal from Iraq in 2011, which created a security vacuum that allowed the rise of the Islamic State and necessitated the return of U.S. forces.

Trump may figure that he will escape blame because any deleterious consequences will occur under the Biden administration. He is wrong. As one U.S. official told the New Yorker, “I hope the President realizes that if we leave, the debate will become ‘Who lost Afghanistan?’” In reality there would be no debate: Everyone would know that it was Trump who lost Afghanistan.

But, with his time in office running out, Trump’s conflicting impulses — interventionist and isolationist at the same time — are likely to be stymied by more responsible officials. The Times reports that, for the time being, the president has been dissuaded from attacking Iran by advisers including Vice President Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting defense secretary Christopher C. Miller and Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. They “warned that a strike against Iran’s facilities could easily escalate into a broader conflict in the last weeks of Mr. Trump’s presidency.”

Opposition from the armed forces has also led Trump to roll back his unwise pledge to bring all the troops home from Afghanistan by Christmas. On Tuesday, Miller announced that U.S. force levels in Afghanistan and Iraq would fall by Jan. 15 to 2,500 in each country without taking any questions or offering any explanation of how this would improve U.S. security. Those reductions are unwise, but they aren’t calamitous.

The generals — derided by Trump as “dopes and babies” — realize what the childish commander-in-chief does not. First, airstrikes are rarely surgical or decisive — and can often draw the United States into the morass of a ground war. Second, removing U.S. troops in the face of an undefeated enemy does not end a war. More often, as in the case of Vietnam in 1973, it escalates hostilities while increasing the risk of defeat for U.S. allies. Nobody wants “endless wars,” least of all the military, but drawdowns should be based on the achievement of specific conditions rather than dictated by the whims of a petulant president who wants to leave his rabid base with a parting gift after being decisively repudiated by voters.