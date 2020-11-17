I am proud to be a VMI alumna. We alumni often say that VMI is a difficult place to be but a great place to be from. VMI positioned me to stand up and fight for those who cannot fight for themselves. It taught me how to navigate difficult situations, to be decisive and to be a leader who isn’t afraid to do what’s right, even when it’s hard. My time at VMI led me to be an effective legislator, passing bills in the General Assembly in a bipartisan manner, which led to more support for veterans who want to open small businesses and the expansion of rural broadband.

Though my time at VMI was challenging, I wouldn’t trade it, or the lessons I learned there, for anything. It made me the leader I am today.

But that doesn’t dismiss the accusations of racism at VMI. These recent accusations are alarming and antithetical to the values the school aims to teach. Racism, sexism, xenophobia and homophobia must not be tolerated at any institute of higher learning in Virginia. We must root it out in every corner of the commonwealth and in every community where it exists if we want to create a Virginia that celebrates all people. While VMI has a history rooted in the Confederacy, it must have a future that is committed to equity and inclusion. VMI must be a place that teaches its graduates to be well-rounded, holistic leaders who will treat everyone with respect and dignity. We must teach cadets the skills to lead battalions, boardrooms and other entities that are diverse.

I applaud Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) appointment of a racially diverse Board of Visitors and his leadership in launching the independent investigation into the climate and culture at the institute. And I’m pleased retired Army Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins has been named interim superintendent during this period in the Institute’s history. We are having global conversations about race and equity, and those conversations must be had at VMI.

But this isn’t just a moment for VMI to rise up to the challenge. It’s a moment for all our public institutions to do better. VMI is off to a good start after adopting several of the recommendations I laid out: hire a chief diversity, inclusion and equity officer; implement meaningful diversity training; and recruit a more diverse cadet class and administration.

VMI produces citizen-soldiers with the highest standards of honor, integrity and discipline. We must improve VMI to be a beacon of a welcoming and inclusive military institute. It is time to change the status quo.

