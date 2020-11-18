But let’s get our terminology right: These restrictions are not lockdowns. A lockdown is what the Chinese government imposed in February, forcing people to remain in their homes and preventing 780 million people from traveling city to city. A broader definition of lockdown could also include the stay-at-home orders most states instituted in March. (Though it’s important to note that eight states never issued these orders, so the United States never had a national lockdown.)

An actual national lockdown is what a group of prominent American health professionals advocated in July, in an open letter calling for the government to “shut it down, start over, do it right.” And last week — with infections surging and hospitals reaching capacity across the country — a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s covid-19 advisory board advocated for a four- to six-week national lockdown. These experts are right that this dramatic measure would be the most efficient way of controlling the virus. In theory, it would stop the chains of transmission and could essentially eliminate covid-19 in the United States.

However, in practice, what are the chances this lockdown would succeed? It would require every governor to implement and enforce the policy, which I cannot imagine happening. It also requires the American people to abide by a strict stay-at-home order. A recent Gallup poll found that only 49 percent would likely be willing to stay home for a month, compared with 67 percent in late March/early April.

In fact, we’ve learned a lot since March about why we don’t need a blanket lockdown. For one thing, we’ve learned that ventilation is key to reducing transmission and that outdoor air diffuses virus particles. Closing outdoor spaces such as parks and beaches, as was done earlier in the pandemic, will only drive people indoors and increase infection. A better policy is to restrict indoor gatherings and urge those from different households to socialize outdoors only, while staying at least six feet apart.

Also, we know that certain settings are particularly high-risk, such as indoor bars, restaurants and gyms. But if these businesses can reduce their capacity, they can substantially reduce transmission. Limiting capacity might be a better initial solution than shutting them down, especially if people are only going to find alternate places to gather indoors, such as their homes.

Then there are masks. It’s incredibly unfortunate that President Trump has convinced millions of Americans that masks somehow limit freedom, when mask-wearing is what allows businesses and schools to stay open. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cites an economic analysis estimating that a 15 percent increase in mask-wearing could save the economy $1 trillion. When state and local officials impose mask mandates, they shouldn’t be put into the same category as a “shutdown,” but rather as a necessary measure to prevent shutdowns.

Here’s what else we know: The best policy won’t do much good if people won’t follow it. I’ve argued before that public health experts need to devise a plan together with economists, and it must have the buy-in of prominent Republicans and religious leaders. A compromise strategy with excellent compliance will do much more good than an ideal strategy with poor compliance.

So let’s take lockdowns off the table. Instead, let’s talk about a practical strategy of adding and removing restrictions depending on the rate of coronavirus spread and the hospital capacity in specific geographical areas. I was glad to hear that this type of targeted approach is where the majority of Biden advisers seem to be leaning. They are distancing themselves from the talk about lockdowns and pivoting to the language I’ve preferred, of dialing restrictions up or down.

The news media needs to be careful about describing targeted restrictions as lockdowns, because they are not. Policymakers need to emphasize that such measures are temporary. With two vaccines showing extraordinary promise, it’s possible that most Americans could be vaccinated by next summer. We need to forgo in-person Thanksgiving this month, but let’s plan for Thanksgiving next July.

This year has been exceptionally difficult. What Americans need is guidance they can realistically follow, as well as empathy, hope and encouragement — not the confusion, anger and defensiveness that come with speculation of a lockdown.