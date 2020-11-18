It wasn’t until Chapter 6 of the series that Callimachi and her podcast team disclosed to listeners that there were significant credibility problems with Abu Huzayfah. But instead of bailing on the entire product, “Caliphate” more or less stood behind its central character.

Until this fall, that is, when Chaudhry was charged with “Hoax — terrorist activity."

The Canadian criminal code has a section outlawing terrorist hoaxes, and charging documents allege that Chaudhry “did without lawful excuse and with intent to cause the public to fear death, bodily harm or substantial property damage committed acts or conveyed information that, in all of the circumstances, was likely to cause a reasonable apprehension that terrorist activity was occurring, or would occur, without believing the information to be true.”

The initial response of the Times was to stand behind “Caliphate,” though it later pledged a “fresh examination” of the series. That examination is proceeding under the supervision of Dean Murphy, co-editor of the investigations department at the newspaper. Not only is the Times looking back at the claims in “Caliphate,” it is also reviewing other work by Callimachi and interviewing her colleagues. In recent weeks, the Erik Wemple Blog has interviewed several individuals who have been contacted through the investigation. Those individuals have generally declined to dive into the nitty-gritty of their conversations, though the impressionistic takeaways are twofold: The inquiry is aggressive and wide-ranging.

All this investigative introspection at the Times may force a managerial reckoning. As we’ve noted in previous reporting, Callimachi’s own colleagues had raised concerns on several occasions about her reporting on the terrorism beat. Several believed that those concerns had been brushed aside by top managers as Callimachi moved from one project to the next. As the Daily Beast has reported, one of Callimachi’s strongest supporters has been Joseph Kahn, former assistant editor for international, current managing editor and a candidate to succeed Executive Editor Dean Baquet when he retires.

Mark Mazzetti, a Times Washington investigative correspondent, has taken a critical role in investigating “Caliphate,” with a focus on determining whether Abu Huzayfah ever traveled to Syria as he claimed in the podcast series. In Chapter 6, Callimachi and her colleagues on the “Caliphate” team explore a problem with the timeline that Abu Huzayfah had used to explain his Islamic State activities. They came up with an alternative timeline that appeared to accommodate an extended period in Syria.

Canadian court documents are thus far of little help to the Times. They outline the general allegation against Chaudhry, but not the underlying evidence. It’s unclear whether the Times would wrap up its reexamination of “Caliphate” before the Chaudhry case reaches its conclusion.

Danielle Rhoades Ha, a spokeswoman for the Times, didn’t comment on the timing and said the paper will have “more to say” once the review concludes. Nor would Ha comment on the status of Callimachi, who hasn’t had a byline on a story since late September, though she commonly spends long stretches reporting on investigative projects.