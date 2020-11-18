Graham knows Harris and her running mate won. (Unlike Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, he clearly believes there is something to congratulate her for.) Graham, nevertheless, feels compelled to play along with Trump, mislead the public about Trump’s defeat and, according to witnesses, nose around other states to interfere in elections. At the very least, he has created the appearance of gross impropriety and politicized the election process.

This is a senator who is so lost in the miasma of Trump worship that he is willing to kick honesty and respect for elections to the side of the road. While we have no evidence that other lawmakers have gone to the lengths Graham allegedly has, his mind-set is now the rule, not the exception in his party. The vast majority of the Senate is “humoring” Trump and undermining their own base’s faith in elections (a poor strategy, I would think, when trying to turn people out for the Senate runoff races in Georgia). Most Republicans are also silent on the Trump administration’s refusal to let a transition begin, in violation of law that was enacted, in part, to prevent national security bobbles. (We have yet to see whether Trump’s abrupt drawdown of troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, a move that would have provoked howls had President Barack Obama done it, elicits any rebuke from self-proclaimed hawks.)

Even if Republicans care only about power and nothing about democracy, their assault on elections and contempt for voters’ intelligence may come back to haunt them. Republicans need at least one Georgia Senate seat to stay in the majority. They sure do not want Republicans throwing up their hands in frustration and deciding only suckers vote. Any 2024 aspirants need Trump to fade away, not to be the guy waving the bloody shirt bellowing for his troops to reclaim his “stolen” office. Even if they don’t care one wit for democracy, the rule of law, truth and the Constitution, they need to do a better job of faking it.

