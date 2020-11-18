First, though, we should understand just how terrifying the covid-19 situation has become, across the country but particularly in certain states. Tuesday was the deadliest day in six months, with over 1,700 Americans dying, according to Johns Hopkins University. One study estimates that more than 3 million Americans have active infections and could be contagious.

North and South Dakota are now two of the worst coronavirus hot spots in the entire world. As Kailee Leingang writes in The Post, in North Dakota, they’ve simply given up contact tracing because there are so many people infected that the task has become impossible. Across the country, hospitals don’t have enough staff to deal with the deluge of covid patients.

And Thanksgiving is next week, when people traditionally travel to gather with their family and friends. Many of us won’t this year, heeding the warnings from public health officials. But many will, and the result will likely be an increase in infections and deaths.

Even now, there are holdouts among Republicans. South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R) — who urged people to come to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August where they’d crowd into bars without masks, and welcomed President Trump for a tightly packed and largely unmasked event at Mount Rushmore in July — is still resisting. “I knew that South Dakotans could be trusted to exercise their personal responsibility, and each and every one of these people have proven me right” she wrote in a statement last week describing her recent encounters with some South Dakotans who have yet to fall ill.

We can’t go back and rerun history to figure out what would have happened if Trump hadn’t made the decision to politicize mask-wearing. But he did, turning a refusal to wear masks into an emblem of Republican identity. We’ve been suffering the consequences: Nearly a quarter of a million Americans have died from covid-19, with many more deaths to come, and Trump’s administration has all but checked out of doing anything about it.

It’s good to see governors such as Burgum and Reynolds at least trying to get their constituents to wear masks given the emergency we’re in. And one can’t help but wonder if the results of the election made it just a little bit easier for them. Yes, Trump still has a hold over their party, and yes, their states are still full of idiots who think their “freedom” is terribly infringed by taking a simple public health measure. But the governors may have been looking past Trump, who looks increasingly impotent as he sulks in the White House and spends much of his remaining time in office golfing.

It’s also possible that the recent good news about vaccine development persuaded them that they could sell a mask mandate as just something temporary until the vaccines can be widely distributed.

But there is a dangerous period ahead of us in the interaction of politics and public health. When Joe Biden is inaugurated in January, he will be taking aggressive action to clean up the mess Trump has made of the government’s response to the pandemic. While the president probably doesn’t have the power to order a national mask mandate, Biden has made clear that he’ll be encouraging governors to order them in their states.

That will land within a broad conservative backlash against the Biden presidency, a new tea party in some form. Many will see it in their interests to argue that masks are both unnecessary and part of Biden’s tyrannical rule.

We have to hope that not too many Republican politicians will see political advantage in turning masks into a fight, intensifying the argument once Biden takes office. Perhaps the pandemic’s toll will be so great that they’ll decide it’s more important to save lives than to stoke political divisions. But what we’ve seen up until now is not all that encouraging.