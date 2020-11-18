Before the reversal, the Trump campaign’s legal adviser celebrated the potential disenfranchisement of hundreds of thousands of African American voters:

This follows the clownish display by President Trump’s lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani in a federal court in Pennsylvania. There, he railed against disproportionately Black cities, seeking to cast doubt on potentially millions of votes. The Associated Press reports, “Democrats in control in major cities in those states — Giuliani name-checked Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Milwaukee and Detroit — prevented Republican observers from watching election workers process mail-in ballots so the workers could falsify enough ballots to ensure Trump lost, Giuliani claimed, without evidence to back it up.” (In fact, there is replete evidence this did not happen.)

AD

AD

Let’s be brutally honest: We have not seen a coordinated effort of this magnitude and geographic breadth to disenfranchise African American voters since the Jim Crow era. Trump — who has embraced white supremacist symbolism (e.g., the Confederate flag, military bases named for Confederate generals), defended an accused White vigilante murderer, deployed anti-immigrant fearmongering, cheered on Proud Boys and tried to scare White suburbanites with the prospect of racially integrated neighbors — is now leading a campaign that seeks to exclude African American votes. This should remove any doubt that the Trumpist Republican Party, like many right-wing populist parties in Europe, is at its core a racist enterprise.

We are urged not to assume bad motives of our opponents. Any suggestion that we hold accountable the purveyors of lies and racist memes is met with howls of protest. The idea that it would be better for the country and for the center-right to level the Republican Party with a wrecking ball provokes a spasm of rage. But let’s get real.

The majority of Republican members of Congress, Trump enablers in right-wing media, the Republican National Committee and local Republican leaders of the type in Wayne County have engaged in a coordinated push to preserve the power of a shrinking White electorate, which is essential to their grip on political power. This is far less discreet than the “Southern strategy”; this is the politics of white supremacy. One need not wear a hood or use racial slurs to qualify as a proponent of this racist mentality, which rests on the assumptions that Whites are entitled to hold the reins of power and that the decline of America is tied to the rise of majority-minority states. Under this ideology, any action (e.g. lying, voter suppression, inciting violence) is justified in the existential fight to preserve their place in American society.

AD

AD

But let’s not forget the thousands of good and decent Republicans in state and local government — and some such as Christopher Krebs, former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, whom Trump fired for debunking false claims of fraud in the election — who reject the ongoing assault on our multiracial democracy. A handful of Republican senators have recognized President-elect Joe Biden as the legitimate winner. Others, such as Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, personify honor and devotion to the Constitution. They need our support and praise, but they are being outmanned and shouted down by the Trumpian horde and right-wing media.

Millions of Republican voters do not agree with white supremacy, but they delude themselves when they ignore this rotting core of their party. One cannot simply brush off Confederate symbolism, race baiting and incitement of White militia as “just Trump talking” any more than one can pretend the post-election shenanigans are anything but an effort to disenfranchise Black voters so that White votes control the outcome. There is no “But Gorsuch” or “But tax cuts” or “But religious liberty” that justifies this behavior — akin to Whites of the 1950s saying they were not for segregation, just “states’ rights.”

Many pundits are pleading for the nearly 80 million people who voted for Biden to try to understand those who did not, but it is time to implore the less than 74 million who voted for Trump to take off their rose-colored glasses, confront what is at the core of the Trump movement and reject White grievance and Black disenfranchisement. Unless they do, there will be no healing, no reconciliation and no multiracial democracy.