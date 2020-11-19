It’s the Republicans.

They’re the only ones reminding voters just how important this election is, because if Democrats win both seats, they’ll have a Senate majority and Joe Biden might actually be able to implement the legislative agenda he was elected on, while if Republicans win just one of the two, they’ll retain control and will almost certainly bring about an era of unprecedented obstruction.

So what’s happening in Georgia, so far anyway, is a pair of races where the Republicans are communicating the real stakes, and the Democrats seem to want to make the race smaller.

Now don’t get me wrong — I’m not saying that what Republicans are saying is honest or even ethical. They’re telling the same lie they did around the country this year: that the Democrats are radical socialists who wants to defund the police. And some of their attacks are truly repellent, like this from Loeffler going after her opponent, Rev. Raphael Warnock, stating in a sermon that “nobody can serve God and the military."

Any informed Christian (and plenty of non-Christians) would immediately recognize that Warnock was referencing the Sermon on the Mount, in which Jesus admonishes his followers that “no one can serve two masters” and tells them to put God before all other considerations. But if Loeffler wants to say that Jesus was a dangerous radical, she wouldn’t be the first.

And as many pointed out, Republicans cry foul the moment a Democrat even mentions a Republican’s religion, but when it comes to Black Democrats, they’re suddenly all too happy to attack a candidate’s religious beliefs.

But Loeffler’s central argument isn’t just that Democrats are bad people. It’s that Georgians have to vote against them specifically so that Democrats don’t take control of the Senate. The slogan that begins Loeffler’s attack ads against Warnock is “Save the Senate. Save America.” As one particularly vivid ad says, “Raphael Warnock will give the radicals total control. Saving the Senate is about saving America … [foreboding pause] ... from that.”

Perdue has been sending the same message. “If we win Georgia, we save America,” he told Sean Hannity on Fox News this week. Why it’s almost as if the message was poll-tested to see what would motivate conservative white Georgians to feel the urgency of voting in the runoff, and coordinated the two campaigns!

That also means linking Warnock and Ossoff to national Democratic politicians whom Republican voters in Georgia presumably revile. This Perdue ad features Chuck Schumer, Stacey Abrams, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez all talking about the terrifying nightmare that is change. “Total Democratic control,” says the narrator. “That’s their goal.” This one says “Chuck Schumer is trying to use Georgia to take the Senate majority, and radically change America.”

But the Democrats don’t bring the question of Democratic control of the Senate to the front of their messaging. Warnock talks about Loeffler’s support for the Republican lawsuit that would nullify the Affordable Care Act, but doesn’t put it in the context of control of the Senate.

Likewise, Ossoff talks in interviews about the problem of “obstruction” but avoids saying outright that Democrats need to control the Senate. The closest I was able to find to that kind of overarching message from either Democrat in an ad is this one, in which Ossoff says he’ll work with Joe Biden, while “David Perdue says he’ll do everything in his power to make sure Joe Biden fails. Just like he tried to do with President Obama.”

Left unsaid is that in contrast to just about every other political ad in history that makes preposterous claims about the power of an individual member of Congress (“I’ll change the way they do business in Washington and get our economy moving again!”), in this case Perdue actually can make Biden fail — just by getting elected.

Meanwhile, Republicans everywhere want to nationalize these races, which is why many of those who will be running for president in 2024 are heading to the state to campaign for Perdue and Loeffler. But Democrats seem spooked by the idea of making this about more than Georgia.

This is, without doubt, a conscious strategy on the part of the Warnock and Ossoff campaigns, and I’m sure they have their reasons. Perhaps they feel that the support Joe Biden got from the suburbs around Atlanta, which helped him win the state, can only be duplicated if it doesn’t seem like too much depends on the outcome — even though that strategy worked in the presidential race, the most consequential contest of any on November’s ballot.

But this is the rare case in which a couple of Senate races really will determine the fate of the country. It’s too bad only one side sees it in their interests to remind voters of how important it is.

