An attempt to disenfranchise Detroit voters by two Republicans members of the Wayne County, Mich., Board of Canvassers failed Tuesday, thanks in large part to a Zoom conference that allowed the public to observe their antics. Slate’s Ben Mathis-Lilley writes on the episode:

“[Board chair Monica Palmer] made something of a misstep by trying to block Detroit’s votes but not those tallied in nearby Livonia, which has a much whiter population, even after it had been noted during the meeting that Livonia’s numbers included the same kinds of small inconsistencies that were purportedly at issue. . . .
For his part, Republican canvassing board member William Hartmann has spent the last decade-plus filling his Facebook account with images of Barack Obama caricatured as a toothless, cigarette-smoking bum and hustler.
Fortunately all of this failed to go over with the members of the public, many of them Black, who spoke directly to Palmer and Hartmann during the comment period before they reversed their position. Palmer and Hartmann were lectured about the vote-counting process and told repeatedly they were embarrassing their state in what was sure to be a losing effort.”

It is moments like this that suggest we need a top-to-bottom evaluation of the 2020 election, including the conduct of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy; Attorney General William P. Barr’s decision to change Justice Department protocol in the investigation of voting fraud allegations; state efforts to block early voting; state rules preventing ballots to be processed in advance of Election Day; and pressure applied to local election officials such as Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Throw in as well a deep dive into social media treatment of disinformation and the frivolous lawsuits from the Trump campaign.

Such a commission should interview public servants such as Christopher Krebs, who was fired from his position as head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; the 16 U.S. attorneys and assistant U.S. attorneys who determined there was no pattern of fraud in the election; and local and state officials, lawmakers and nonpartisan groups who saw the good, the bad and the ugly. We need to come up with reliable, factual data to serve as the basis for expert recommendations designed to maximize voter participation, election security and public confidence in the results.

Some of the results and recommendations might include criminal referrals for anyone who made false statements under oath or interfered in vote tabulation. Findings would also provide the basis for proposals to change state and federal voting laws to prevent voter intimidation, foot-dragging and conspiracies theories that thwart popular will. We may need laws to prohibit conduct that plainly attempted to impede a free and fair election.

As part of an overall effort to devise a new formula for reactivating the pre-clearance measures of the Voting Rights Act, the commission should audit previously covered jurisdictions covered by the VRA. But it should also review any jurisdiction in the country where there has been deliberate gerrymandering or a pattern of efforts to disenfranchise voters or suppress turnout.

The irony — or hypocrisy, if you prefer — of Republicans’ false cries of fraud is that in the dozens of lawsuits and claims, we have yet to see any evidence of a systematic effort to “rig” the election against President Trump. We have, however, seen a pattern of Republican efforts to undermine election results, delay vote counting, block certification, deprive certain communities of the right to vote, and propagate false and misleading information intended to suppress or undermine voting. We need to hold accountable those who have acted inappropriately, whether their efforts were illegal or not.

It would be fascinating to watch Republicans’ shriek at the prospect of their actions coming under a microscope. In any case, it might just be the impetus for some of them to depart from their dependence on voter suppression and disinformation tactics.

