Such a commission should interview public servants such as Christopher Krebs, who was fired from his position as head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; the 16 U.S. attorneys and assistant U.S. attorneys who determined there was no pattern of fraud in the election; and local and state officials, lawmakers and nonpartisan groups who saw the good, the bad and the ugly. We need to come up with reliable, factual data to serve as the basis for expert recommendations designed to maximize voter participation, election security and public confidence in the results.
Some of the results and recommendations might include criminal referrals for anyone who made false statements under oath or interfered in vote tabulation. Findings would also provide the basis for proposals to change state and federal voting laws to prevent voter intimidation, foot-dragging and conspiracies theories that thwart popular will. We may need laws to prohibit conduct that plainly attempted to impede a free and fair election.
As part of an overall effort to devise a new formula for reactivating the pre-clearance measures of the Voting Rights Act, the commission should audit previously covered jurisdictions covered by the VRA. But it should also review any jurisdiction in the country where there has been deliberate gerrymandering or a pattern of efforts to disenfranchise voters or suppress turnout.
The irony — or hypocrisy, if you prefer — of Republicans’ false cries of fraud is that in the dozens of lawsuits and claims, we have yet to see any evidence of a systematic effort to “rig” the election against President Trump. We have, however, seen a pattern of Republican efforts to undermine election results, delay vote counting, block certification, deprive certain communities of the right to vote, and propagate false and misleading information intended to suppress or undermine voting. We need to hold accountable those who have acted inappropriately, whether their efforts were illegal or not.
It would be fascinating to watch Republicans’ shriek at the prospect of their actions coming under a microscope. In any case, it might just be the impetus for some of them to depart from their dependence on voter suppression and disinformation tactics.
