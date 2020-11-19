The conventional wisdom that competitive House seats invariably follow the presidential race at the top of the ticket while U.S. senators can operate independently based on superior name recognition has not held up. The only Republican Senate incumbent to win in a state President Trump lost in 2020 was Susan Collins of Maine. (She might have been helped by another, more enduring political rule: Four-time incumbents in small states are really hard to beat. Voting against a familiar face who is often referred to as just “Susan” is like voting against your neighbor.) The two Democratic pickups took place in states President-elect Joe Biden won: Colorado and Arizona. (That might bode well for Democrats’ chances in Georgia.)

In 2018, the four Democratic seats that Republicans flipped — North Dakota, Missouri, Indiana and Florida — all went for Trump in both 2016 and 2020. No matter how skilled and state-appropriate the incumbents (e.g., North Dakota’s Heidi Heitkamp, Missouri’s Claire McCaskill) national polarization makes it increasingly difficult to swim against partisan tides. Democratic winner Jacky Rosen in 2018 beat incumbent Republican Dean Heller in Nevada, a state that voted Democrat for president in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020. In Arizona in 2018, Democrat Kyrsten Sinema beat Martha McSally, a weak Republican candidate who was later appointed to the state’s other Senate seat. That race was perhaps a harbinger of the state’s shift to the left, as Arizona voted for Biden in 2020 and will now send two Democrats to the Senate, after rejecting McSally a second time to elect Mark Kelly.

If one goes back to 2016, the two Democratic pickups in New Hampshire and Illinois took place in states Hillary Clinton won and have been trending blue for some time.

Incorrect polling in 2020 misled both sides into thinking that Senate contests in Iowa, Kansas, Alaska and Montana were much closer than they actually were. Even well-liked and well-known Democratic figures (e.g., Montana Gov. Steve Bullock) could not win in deep-red states. Perhaps the Trump era is unique, but the lesson Democrats might internalize from 2016, 2018 and 2020 is that Senate races have become just as predictable and polarized as House seats. (A majority of Republican pickups in House races occurred this year in states Trump won.)

That, in turn, suggests that while there will be many Democratic pick-up opportunities in 2022 — given that Republicans will likely be forced to defend 21 seats, versus only 13 for Democrats — red states such as Ohio, Iowa and Indiana are true long shots for Democrats. Democrats would be wise to focus intently on Pennsylvania (where Republican incumbent Patrick J. Toomey is not running for reelection) and Wisconsin (where Republican Ron Johnson’s hard turn to the right and Trump sycophancy have put him out of step with a state trending blue).

The interesting case is North Carolina, which narrowly went for Trump in 2016 and 2020. Incumbent Republican Thom Tillis was helped by the Trump turnout and opponent Cal Cunningham’s last-minute sexting scandal. The other Republican senator from the state, Richard Burr, has announced that he will not seek reelection when his term ends in 2022. That opens another opportunity for Democrats in a state that has seen similar demographic trends (e.g. an influx of high-tech, college-educated workers) to those that eventually overwhelmed Georgia. (North Carolina’s Democratic governor, Roy Cooper, won reelection by a small but clear margin in 2020.)

In short, Senate seats over the last three cycles have increasingly followed partisan trends. Banking on flipping seats in deep-red states, no matter how strong a challenger the Democrats field, is unlikely to produce results. Instead, Democrats would be wiser to invest heavily in blue-trending states, especially for the type of organization, voter registration, party building and outreach that helped move Georgia and Arizona into Biden’s column. In other words, they have to change the voting electorate before they can change Senate seats.

