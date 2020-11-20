Instead, Biden emphasized that he was congratulated “heartily” by a bipartisan group of governors earlier that day, which included conservative Republicans such as Kay Ivey of Alabama and Gary R. Herbert of Utah. The message was clear: The crackpot president and his enablers inside the Beltway are operating in fantasyland, but responsible Republican governors who must get things done understand that Biden won.

Biden also related that the governors welcomed close cooperation with his team to fund states and localities rocked by covid-19 and to arrange for the distribution of free vaccinations and testing. (The president-elect also let on that he will soon announce his treasury secretary pick, whom he said he expected would win widespread praise within the party. It might also earn more praise from business leaders and boost the market.) In short, Biden is acting as the president-elect and is increasing the circle of people who treat him as such.

What about the harm done to democracy? Biden remained low-key. He chided Trump for “incredibly damaging messages being sent to the rest of the world about how democracy functions.” He added, “I don’t know his motive, but I just think it’s totally irresponsible.”

Biden is well aware that Trump’s ridiculous lawsuits are largely getting tossed or withdrawn — with admissions from the Trump team they lack evidence of fraud. A spokesman for Jocelyn Benson, the Michigan secretary of state, made clear on Thursday that Trump’s gambit to undo the certification of votes in Wayne County is not going to work. “In terms of Wayne County: There is no legal mechanism for them to rescind their vote. Their job is done and the next step in the process is for the Board of State Canvassers to meet and certify,” the spokesman said. That seemed to undercut Trump’s White House invitation to either woo or pressure Michigan state lawmakers into reversing the voters’ decision. On Friday, Georgia will certify its results (confirmed by a hand count in a statewide audit); other states including Pennsylvania and Michigan will follow next week. The electors will assemble in state capitals and cast their votes in December.

Biden has assessed, correctly in my view, that Trump simply has no path to extend his time in the White House. And the president-elect might be having more success at discrediting Trump than critics wanting a more aggressive approach give him credit for. Newly reelected Sen. Joni Ernst (Iowa) became the latest Republican to pipe up against Trump’s lies. During an interview on right-wing radio, she characterized a claim of a grand conspiracy in the election from Trump’s legal team as “an offensive comment for those of us that do stand up and represent our states in a dignified manner.” She still allowed that claims of fraud should be brought to the attention of the courts, but added, to “insinuate that Republican and Democratic candidates paid to throw off this election, I think, is absolutely outrageous, and I do take offense to that.” How refreshing.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) vigorously tore into Trump:

There is also evidence that public opinion has shifted to Biden in the days after the election. New analysis from the Pew Research Center found that “voters express much more positive views of Biden’s conduct since the election than Trump’s — and 57% say the Trump campaign’s legal challenges to the voting and ballot counting process should end.” Respondents rate Biden’s conduct good or excellent by 62 percent, whereas only 31 percent say the same for Trump. Noteworthy: More than one-third of Trump voters (34 percent) rate his conduct as fair or poor. As for confidence that their vote was counted:

More than eight-in-ten voters (85%) are either very (59%) or somewhat (26%) confident that their vote was counted as they intended. ... Nearly all Biden voters (97%) say they are at least somewhat confident their vote was accurately counted, with 82% of Biden voters saying that they are very confident of this. By comparison, about seven-in-ten Trump voters say they are at least somewhat confident their vote was counted as intended, and just 35% say they are very confident of this.

So, yes, Trump is continuing to undermine his own voters faith in the election. However, Biden and Democrats might be advised to play the middle- and long-term game. A discouraged Republican electorate might not turn out in Georgia for the two Senate runoff races, and if Trump’s antics get crazier and a sizable chunk of his base continues to voice disapproval, then Trump may ultimately hurt himself and his party. In any event, Trump’s meltdown and Republicans’ spinelessness are likely to accelerate the Democratic turn among women, college-educated voters and suburbanites.

Biden’s approach has it benefits and downsides but, in the absence of a better solution, Biden is keeping his eye on his own agenda. He’s also watching less-than-true believers peel away from Trump and preserving his ability to work with the few rational Republican lawmakers who remain in Congress.

