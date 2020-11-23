VMI graduates include seven Medal of Honor winners, more than 200 flag and general officers, 11 Rhodes scholars and a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. The institute’s constant pursuit of excellence has led to its current national recognition as one of the best small colleges in America.

AD

AD

So, when serious allegations of racism by recent alumni are leveled against VMI, people tend to take notice. With only a few days of experience as interim superintendent, I don’t claim to have all the answers or facts, nor do I dispute the claims. But I will get to the bottom of it. I intend to conduct a full, thorough review and fully support the commonwealth’s forthcoming independent review. What I do know is how VMI’s unique system of educating young men and women ingrained in me the tools necessary for a long military career and my role as a husband, father, Army officer, businessman and community leader.

As a first-generation college student from Hyattsville, I didn’t know what to expect going off to college, much less at a school like VMI. Though I was a decent basketball player, I was fortunate to receive a scholarship to play at VMI. Athletics was a means to an end. Given my family circumstances, my path to a college degree would have been very different without basketball. As with many teenagers, I was rough around the edges. If I’m being honest, I was undisciplined and prone to poor decisions. VMI gave me structure and discipline.

The very foundation of the VMI experience is the vaunted “rat line.” First-year cadets are indoctrinated into the pillars of what builds the character of a VMI cadet. These include: a single-sanction honor system intended to instill honesty, integrity and discipline; a regimental system intended to develop leadership much like the rank structure of the military; and barracks life, which acquaints cadets with a sense of camaraderie, purpose, self-discipline and perseverance.

AD

AD

When performed with the proper standards and internal oversight, VMI’s unique system of education and development works. It does not work if certain cadets, say African Americans or women, are treated differently. When I arrived on post, I got the same bad haircut as everyone else. I wore the same uniform, did the physical workouts and marched the same line as my classmates who were White. Ridding teenagers of their individualism and building them back in the mold of a citizen-soldier and leader is not an opportunity VMI provides to a single race or gender. Integrity, honor, respect, civility and discipline should know no color. They are the values instilled in every VMI cadet regardless of race, gender, religion, ethnicity or nationality.

As with every organization, VMI isn’t perfect. It has evolved over its long history to improve its teaching and training methods. Our current situation will be no different. Once blind spots are identified, the institute will make changes with swift implementation. In fact, over the summer, the institute put into place a vision for ensuring every cadet is treated equally during his or her leader journey at VMI.

Efforts are underway to hire a new diversity and inclusion officer, and a committee to study and recommend changes to the commemorations, building names and iconography on post is already meeting. A Board of Visitors committee on diversity, equity and inclusion will meet with the commonwealth’s chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer in the coming weeks.

AD

AD

As I told the cadets this month, racism and sexism will not be tolerated. Swift, certain action to investigate reports of racism, sexism and other forms of discrimination will be taken. Those who violate our standards of honor, integrity and respect by committing such acts will be disciplined. We will also not tolerate those who witness and fail to report such incidents. Holding our fellow cadets accountable to one another is an important part of the honor VMI holds so dear.

When I arrived at VMI in the summer of 1981, I had no desire for a career in the military. I just wanted to get a college degree. Over the course of the next four years, I learned so much more than what my degree in economics had taught me. VMI taught me what it teaches all its young men and women: to strive to be a leader of character. Now, more than ever, the commonwealth of Virginia and the nation need the leaders that VMI produces.