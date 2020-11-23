But why should such voters back Perdue and Loeffler, given that they have defended Trump’s impeachable conduct, ignored the president’s racism, refused to demand that he concede a clear election defeat (including a 12,000-vote loss in Georgia, which is now certified) and stalled (along with the rest of the GOP Senate) any covid-19 relief package? Their cynicism — in trying to not offend the enraged, anti-democratic president while attempting to appear normal enough to win back mainstream voters — reflects the depths of their party’s depravity.
Republicans have no positive message. None. They simply want to smear Democrats as radical threats to Georgians. The Post reports:
“This is really not about messaging. It’s not about persuasion in my race. It’s more about getting the vote out,” Perdue said. He later said: “We have to remind people of what the Democrats will do. It has nothing to do with Kelly or me.”
Actually, it has everything to do with these two Republicans. Voters and media should demand that they publicly answer some fundamental questions:
- Did Trump lose Georgia?
- If there is no evidence of fraud, isn’t Trump attempting to overthrow a democratic election?
- How is this different from the conduct of a tin-pot dictator?
- How can you uphold your oath of office if you refuse to accept the will of the people expressed in a democratic election?
- Do you support efforts to disenfranchise millions of voters around the country — who are disproportionately Black — with baseless allegations of fraud? How do you expect any African American to support you?
- If a Democratic senator contacted Georgia election officials and urged them to throw out votes, as Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) allegedly did, would you demand an inquiry? Or that such a senator resign? Why are you silent on Graham’s alleged actions?
- Should state lawmakers overthrow the will of voters in their own states by substituting in their own slate of Trump electors?
- Should we prosecute people who attempt to intimidate election officials to subvert the results of an election?
- Why have you not insisted the transition begin to prevent any national security lapses or glitches in the covid-19 vaccination effort?
- If you are reelected, will you agree to confirm qualified, mainstream executive branch nominees?
- If you are reelected, will you agree to forgo a filibuster on a stimulus package with a bipartisan majority?
- If you are reelected, will you oppose baseless inquiries into debunked allegations against Hillary Clinton, President Barack Obama and President-elect Joe Biden’s son?
Perdue and Loeffler certainly know Trump lost their state and the general election. They nevertheless lack the nerve and decency to uphold the most fundamental principles of democracy. They have been rubber stamps for Trump, even at the expense of delivering much-needed relief to their constituents. If ever two senators forfeited their moral authority and proved themselves unworthy of the voters’ trust, it is these two.
