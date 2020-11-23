Georgia’s Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who each face a runoff election on Jan. 5, have privately indicated that they think President Trump is a goner. That’s according to a call that the senators had with Republican strategist Karl Rove and supporters. The Post reports:

“What we’re going to have to do is make sure we get all the votes out from the general and get them back out,” Perdue said of core Republican voters. “That’s always a hard thing to do in a presidential year, particularly this year, given that President Trump, it looks like now, may not be able to hold out.”
Perdue added that “we don’t know that” yet — and said he fully supports Trump and his dispute of the results in several states. But, he said, “we’re assuming that we’re going to be standing out here alone. And that means that we have to get the vote out, no matter what the outcome of that adjudication is on the recount in two states and some lawsuits, and others. Kelly and I can’t wait for that.”

At the same time, they are hoping that anti-Trump Republican voters will come out for them. “I’m talking about people that may have voted for Biden but now may come back and vote for us because there was an anti-Trump vote in Georgia,” Perdue said on the call. “And we think some of those people, particularly in the suburbs, may come back to us. And I’m hopeful of that.” This he believes even though he and Loeffler trashed the results of a democratic election and demanded the resignation of Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, based on false accusations that he mishandled the electoral process.

But why should such voters back Perdue and Loeffler, given that they have defended Trump’s impeachable conduct, ignored the president’s racism, refused to demand that he concede a clear election defeat (including a 12,000-vote loss in Georgia, which is now certified) and stalled (along with the rest of the GOP Senate) any covid-19 relief package? Their cynicism — in trying to not offend the enraged, anti-democratic president while attempting to appear normal enough to win back mainstream voters — reflects the depths of their party’s depravity.

Republicans have no positive message. None. They simply want to smear Democrats as radical threats to Georgians. The Post reports:

“This is really not about messaging. It’s not about persuasion in my race. It’s more about getting the vote out,” Perdue said. He later said: “We have to remind people of what the Democrats will do. It has nothing to do with Kelly or me.”

Actually, it has everything to do with these two Republicans. Voters and media should demand that they publicly answer some fundamental questions:

  • Did Trump lose Georgia?
  • If there is no evidence of fraud, isn’t Trump attempting to overthrow a democratic election?
  • How is this different from the conduct of a tin-pot dictator?
  • How can you uphold your oath of office if you refuse to accept the will of the people expressed in a democratic election?
  • Do you support efforts to disenfranchise millions of voters around the country — who are disproportionately Black — with baseless allegations of fraud? How do you expect any African American to support you?
  • If a Democratic senator contacted Georgia election officials and urged them to throw out votes, as Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) allegedly did, would you demand an inquiry? Or that such a senator resign? Why are you silent on Graham’s alleged actions?
  • Should state lawmakers overthrow the will of voters in their own states by substituting in their own slate of Trump electors?
  • Should we prosecute people who attempt to intimidate election officials to subvert the results of an election?
  • Why have you not insisted the transition begin to prevent any national security lapses or glitches in the covid-19 vaccination effort?
  • If you are reelected, will you agree to confirm qualified, mainstream executive branch nominees?
  • If you are reelected, will you agree to forgo a filibuster on a stimulus package with a bipartisan majority?
  • If you are reelected, will you oppose baseless inquiries into debunked allegations against Hillary Clinton, President Barack Obama and President-elect Joe Biden’s son?

Perdue and Loeffler certainly know Trump lost their state and the general election. They nevertheless lack the nerve and decency to uphold the most fundamental principles of democracy. They have been rubber stamps for Trump, even at the expense of delivering much-needed relief to their constituents. If ever two senators forfeited their moral authority and proved themselves unworthy of the voters’ trust, it is these two.

