TAPPER: Do you still have confidence that President Trump will eventually do the right thing?

HOGAN: Well, I have confidence that, on January 20, the president-elect is going to be sworn in, but I’m not sure I could say that I’m confident that the president’s going to do the right thing.

Look, I thought the pressuring of the legislators to try to somehow change the outcome with electors was completely outrageous. And, quite frankly, I mean, we used to go supervise elections around the world, and we were — we were the most respected country with respect to elections. And now we’re beginning to look like we’re a banana republic.

It's time for them to stop the nonsense. It just gets more bizarre every single day. And, frankly, I'm embarrassed that more people in the party aren't speaking up.

TAPPER: Well, let's talk about that.

I mean, I wish I could say otherwise, but you're in the vast minority in the Republican Party in, A, acknowledging that Joe Biden is the president-elect and will be sworn in on January 20, and, B, calling on President Trump to concede.

Why do you think so few of your colleagues are willing to demonstrate even basic integrity and honesty here?

HOGAN: Well, I just don’t think there are a lot of profiles in courage, frankly, Jake. I mean, you — we all know how vindictive the president can be, how powerful his Twitter account is, and how he can really pressure Republicans and go after them.

Very few of us are willing to stand up. But there are more and more, I mean, a number of my gubernatorial colleagues, a number of senators, quite a few House members. And I think that’s slowly growing every day. And I think the others are quietly talking and telling the president their advice about what he should do. He’s just not following any of the advice.