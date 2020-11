Biden’s national security team is filled with competent, experienced men and women and reflects the diversity he promised to bring to his administration. (The New York Times notes , “President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. plans to name several top national security picks on Tuesday, his transition office said, including the first Latino to lead the Department of Homeland Security, the first woman to head the intelligence community and a former secretary of state, John Kerry, to be his international climate czar.”) Antony Blinken as secretary of state and Jake Sullivan as national security adviser will garner confidence among our allies and guide us back to a bipartisan, internationalist and pro-democracy foreign policy. With the belated decision by General Services Administration head Emily Murphy, the transition — and these appointees’ security background checks — can get underway.