“Time out of mind at this turn of the seasons when the hardy oak leaves rustle in the wind and the frost gives a tang to the air and the dusk falls early and the friendly evenings lengthen under the heel of Orion,” Cross wrote, “it has seemed good to our people to join together in praising the Creator and Preserver, who has brought us by a way that we did not know to the end of another year.”

As a civic holiday blessing, the reading is an invigorating reaffirmation of the values that carried Connecticut through an exceptionally difficult time decades ago — and that will bolster Americans today through the covid-19 pandemic. As a piece of history, it’s also a reminder of what our leaders could bring to public life, should we choose to ask it of them.

Cross rose from high school teacher and principal to Sterling professor of English at Yale University before becoming governor. He wrote the Thanksgiving proclamation after an exceptionally difficult year. Although protected from some of the worst ravages of the Great Depression by the robustness of insurance and other state industries, Connecticut and the country at large were still emerging from unprecedented economic gloom.

That March, heavy rain and the resulting snow melt brought devastating floods. Cross wrote in his autobiography, “Connecticut Yankee,” of heading up to the roof of the Hartford Club to watch as the Connecticut River “spread out into an immense inland sea.” In scenes similar to those that would play out decades later after Hurricane Katrina, volunteers rescued families from roofs and attics. Few humans died, but so many animals were killed that officials had to speed cleanup efforts to prevent an outbreak of typhoid.

Yet Cross’s Thanksgiving proclamation did not dwell on these hardships. Instead, he emphasized “the blessings that have been our common lot.”

At the close of a year that makes the calamities of 1936 look more bearable, thankfulness might be hard to summon. Plenty of us crave “a confession of sins on the part of the Governor, the legislators, and the people who form the constituency of the State and nation” — as did a Congregationalist pastor who thought Cross’s outlook was too sunny, given the hardships people had experienced. Whatever the joys of the holiday season, the prospect of seeing President Trump go unaccountable for his abdication of leadership during the pandemic is galling.

But after four years dominated by a president who affirmed the worst in our national character, it’s particularly stirring to reflect on the words of a politician urging his constituents to be their best selves. Cross wrote that he was grateful for “all those things, as dear as breath to the body, that quicken man’s faith in his manhood, that nourish and strengthen his spirit to do the great work still before him.”

One of many painful aspects of the pandemic is that responsible leaders and health experts have asked people to do less, not more. Besides making many of us claustrophobic and lonely, staying home and keeping away from loved ones and friends don’t feel terribly constructive, certainly not compared with active public service, such as clearing away debris from a natural disaster or packing boxes at a food pantry during a recession.

In this turbulent holiday season, perhaps the prospect of three highly effective vaccines for the novel coronavirus can inspire renewed commitment to self-sacrifice for the greater good and clarify the public health contributions of what feels like inaction.

And once the “great work still before” us is complete and the pandemic is defeated, we’ll be in sore need of other wisdom from Cross, such as “the brotherly word and act” and “steadfast courage and zeal in the long, long search after truth.” Those qualities will be crucial for any future national reckoning and reconciliation.

Cross’s skill in expressing these values is itself a call to action. We can choose leaders who trust rather than pander to their constituents, who help us see the beauty of the world without being blind to its pain. In 2020, commemorations of Thanksgiving will be more solemn than festive. As we gather — or don’t — to give thanks, Wilbur Cross reminds us that while we might have stumbled through one painful year, it’s within our power to build a better world in the next one.

