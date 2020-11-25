Yet today as Democrats watch him insist that the election was stolen from him — and convince much of his party of that fiction — there is ample reason for them to fear not only for the legitimacy of our democracy, but also that Trump will keep trying to influence our politics.

So as Joe Biden and his party think about the political conditions they will face for the next few years, they should consider that having Trump do this might actually be a gift.

It’s possible that Trump will be too focused on golf or on trying to save his troubled company to involve himself all that much in politics. He’ll also have to worry about staying out of jail.

But if instead Trump wants to retain his grip on the Republican Party, he can. He has already been dropping hints that he might run again in 2024, and while that’s highly unlikely, what matters most to him is that as long as he keeps the possibility alive, Republicans (and the media) will have to keep paying attention to him.

It’s not as though Republican congressional leaders are so charismatic that they could elbow Trump aside for control of the party’s psyche. Nor are the potential 2024 candidates all that compelling; no one will be riveted by the spectacle of a Tom Cotton speech. So as long as Trump wants, he can continue as the de facto leader of the party.

And that’s excellent news for Democrats. We should never forget that as captivating as Trump is, he has always been extremely unpopular. He’s the only president in the history of polling to have never cracked 50 percent approval, not even for one day.

And when it comes to popular support, his election record is 0-3. In 2016, the voters chose Hillary Clinton over him by three million votes. In 2018, riding anti-Trump sentiment, Democrats had a sweeping win up and down the ballot. And in 2020, Joe Biden beat him by over six million votes (and growing), and an astonishing 80 million Americans voted against him.

If you think the rest of the Republican Party will be able to make a clean break with Trump, just look at what they’ve done since the election. Terrified of his loyal supporters, with few exceptions they’ve barely admitted that he lost, and have given their tacit (or explicit) support to his repugnant attack on the American electoral system.

While there are Republicans in some places who have benefited from their association with Trump, on the whole he’s been a headache for the party, as they have to constantly explain and justify his words and actions. As long as he’s still active that pain will persist.

Much of how the first two years of Biden’s term play out will be determined by the runoff Senate elections in Georgia. If Democrats win the Senate, Biden will have at least a chance to sign legislation. Either way, Democrats risk losing the House in 2022, just as happened to the president’s party in the first midterm election faced by Trump, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton.

On the other hand, Democrats have a chance to take (or expand) the Senate majority in 2022; Republicans will be defending 22 seats to the Democrats’ 12, some of which present good opportunities for Democrats to flip, including in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and North Carolina.

It’s far too early to know what those elections will be like; a great deal will happen between now and then, including the inevitable right-wing backlash to the Biden presidency. But if there’s any chance at all that Democrats can use Trump to convince their voters to get to the polls, it will work to their advantage.

It might not be easy, but Trump has already proven himself to be an extraordinary motivator of Democratic turnout. And if a 2024 Trump candidacy still seems possible, casting the midterms as at least in part about the specter of a Trump restoration might be quite persuasive.

When Trump summoned Michigan Republicans to the White House to try to convince them to hand him the state’s electoral votes, he devoted part of the session to whining about his own failure. “All these other Republicans, all over the country, they all win their races," he reportedly said. "And I’m the only guy that loses?”

It was an exaggeration — plenty of Republicans lost, and some underperformed him — but in essence, he was right. The 2020 election was about him, and he lost. Going forward, elected Republicans would prefer that he disappear and let them reconfigure their party into something that no longer carries his stain, but he won’t let them.