Northam had ample reason to give thanks to the man he called a “narcissistic maniac” for being president. Trump was the organizing principle, the fundraising hook and, most critically, the Republican baggage that helped him cruise to victory.

With Trump out, Joe Biden in and Virginia’s political class bracing for a big election year, who will be giving thanks this time next year?

Former Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights) may be giving thanks for having former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe (D) around because McAuliffe’s presence guarantees a rough and potentially destructive Democratic primary.

McAuliffe won the 2013 Democratic gubernatorial nomination without a fight. But he needed a boatload of cash, a GOP scandal, a government shutdown, a plausible Libertarian candidate and a deeply unpopular opponent, then-Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli II, to eke out a win seven years ago .

Conventional wisdom thinks McAuliffe will win the nomination with not too much bother next year, dispatch any GOP nominee and solidify his place as one of the most consequential Democratic governors in Virginia history.

But recall the rough-and-tumble 2009 Democratic gubernatorial primary: McAuliffe’s decades of shady glad-handing fueled his opponents, Creigh Deeds and Brian Moran. McAuliffe finished second.

This time, the Democratic field is even more stacked with talent, ambition and compelling stories. McAuliffe will have little choice but to go on the attack to win in a field that includes Del. Jennifer D. Carroll Foy (Prince William) Foy and state Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (Richmond). McAuliffe will also have to contend with Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who will not go away without a fight.

Let’s throw into the mix the out-of-left-field (almost literally) possibility that self-described socialist Del. Lee J. Carter (D-Manassas) may join the race. Even with little money and a less formal organization, Carter would scramble the calculations and narratives of every other contender.

Regardless of whether Carter gets into the race, there will be a Democratic donnybrook, not a McAuliffe coronation. The winner will be bruised, low on resources and very likely will have alienated a key part of the Democratic coalition.

Cox may have a reason to be so very thankful in November 2021.

But McAuliffe may have ample reason to be thankful, too, a year from now.

Yes, he will have to wage an expensive and perhaps divisive campaign just to win the Democratic nomination. But he most certainly can win, particularly if he can get the other candidates to turn their fire on each other, rather than concentrating it on him.

McAuliffe might also have reason to give thanks for the increasingly bizarre and, for Republicans, profoundly disturbing presence of state Sen. Amanda F. Chase (Chesterfield).

Chase may have only the longest of longshot chances to win the Republican gubernatorial nomination. But like former Sen. Russ Potts before her, Chase’s bid isn’t about winning. It’s all about her.

Chase recently had the good fortune to become the target of a new PAC created by an aide of one of her Republican Senate colleagues. Its goal is to stop Chase from getting the nomination. How can that be good fortune? Because in the upside-down world Chase and her followers inhabit, such efforts lend her legitimacy and an organizing principle: The entire corrupt establishment is out to get her.

And that establishment includes Cox. A Cox-Chase clash is inevitable, and it will be ugly. Cox will win it (assuming no other Republican enters the race). But Chase may take the rebuff as reason to mount an independent campaign.

All of which will make McAuliffe (or whomever Democrats nominate in 2021) very thankful next year.