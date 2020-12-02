That’s a lot of money, of course. But the cost of not spending would be higher than the cost of shoveling it out the door, so the government is right to get the snow shovel. The proposal contains some promising ideas for where this spending should go — but also offers insufficient details or concrete next steps.

Among the immediate and medium-term spending is money for long-term care, airline industry support, green investments, child care and early learning, limited student loan interest forgiveness, vaccine mobilization, and extensions and enhancements to emergency measures such as commercial rent and wage subsidies, business loans and cash for those out of work. The 2021 budget will include a three-year stimulus plan worth upwards of 100 billion Canadian dollars — support Freeland called “targeted” and “time-limited,” pegged to indicators including the employment rate and the number of hours worked. In the long run, spending will be constrained by “fiscal guardrails” or “anchors,” but the finance minister was light on the details of what those would be and how they would work.

Canadian observers who experienced the debt crisis of the 1990s, especially those who came of age around that time, must be having a moment. I do not count myself among them. Perhaps channeling my inner Alfred E. Neuman, I’m not worried by the spending announced (and re-announced) in the economic update. What does worry me is the ritual repetition of “build back better” — followed invariably by a lack of detail or coherence around what “better” happens to be.

In her speech to the Commons, Freeland promised that “The Fall Economic Statement will support Canadians through this crisis and ensure Canada’s future economy is resilient, inclusive and strong for everyone.” That’s welcome rhetoric, but it also sets the bar higher than the Liberals have been able to meet thus far, more than five years into their time in government. Save for the success of the Canada child benefit, there has been little movement to building a more sustainable and inclusive economy.

Once again, those waiting to cash out Liberal promises are left searching for details and hoping for delivery beyond emergency measures. To some extent, some delay in details and the rolling out of programming is fair enough given the pandemic. But in many cases, we are past that point. “Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow” only works for so long before people start wondering when things will get done. The Liberals must flesh out and make good on building back better in specific, tangible and coherent ways soon. And they’ll have to do so facing down a minority Parliament and the ever-looming threat of an election.

Pandemic or not, it’s time for the Liberals to start delivering on big-ticket items as part of a coherent, substantive and aggressive plan to build a just and inclusive economy. Investments in Pharmacare, child care and early learning, green infrastructure and more will be a part of that, but whether the government will produce programming programming that is truly accessible to all remains to be seen. The details will matter.

Emergency spending is all well, good and necessary, but the emergency will end eventually. Promises of a better Canada after the crisis will ring hollow until the government gets the big work done.