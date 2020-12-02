When faced with incendiary figures on social media — such as Richard Grenell — Republicans shrugged and dutifully approved him. No Republican voted against his nomination as ambassador to Germany. Despite his complete lack of experience in intelligence, Republican senators later cheered his selection as the acting director of national intelligence.

In contrast to Trump’s grab bag of ultra-partisan, unqualified and ethically challenged nominees (of whom only a few lasted the full four years), President-elect Joe Biden has not as yet named anyone to his national security or economic teams who lacks senior experience in government. Many have decades of experience (e.g., Biden’s pick for U.N. ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield), or have previously been confirmed by the Senate for other positions (e.g., John F. Kerry as secretary of state, Janet L. Yellen as chair of the Federal Reserve). All are comfortably within the center-left range on policy. (For all their hollering about Neera Tanden, the choice to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Republicans should be aware that, as an opponent of Medicare-for-all, Tanden has been in the Hillary Clinton wing of the party, not the Bernie Sanders wing.)

AD

AD

Some of Republicans’ objections are downright silly. (Too many Ivy League-educated experts!) This suggests they lack plausible reasons to oppose Biden’s picks. Nevertheless, we should expect that a majority of Republicans will oppose most of the nominees. If Democrats do not win the two Senate runoff elections in Georgia, they will have to rely on the good faith of a handful of responsible Republicans senators — e.g., Collins, Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — to confirm Biden’s nominees. Even if qualified, mainstream nominees squeak through on near-party line votes, this speaks volumes about Republicans’ determination to paralyze the Biden presidency in defiance of the will of more than 80 million voters.

One shudders at the prospect of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), if he remains majority leader, refusing to hold vote on any judicial appointments. At the very least, one should expect he will severely limit the number of confirmation votes.

The only certain way to evade a possible Republican blockade of nominees is to deny Republicans the majority. Their argument that a GOP Senate majority is necessary to stop a “socialist” agenda is risible. Biden has given every indication in personnel picks and policy speeches that he will not adopt the agenda of self-described socialist Bernie Sanders whom he vanquished in the primaries. The only question is whether, after he is sworn in, Biden is afforded the basic deference and respect all presidents deserve.

AD

AD