Imagine that. How ever could they have gotten that impression?

Last-minute pardons on a president’s way out of office are hardly new. In the past they’ve been given to friends (Bill Clinton’s pardon of Marc Rich), political allies (George H.W. Bush’s pardon of Iran-contra scandal figures) and otherwise-controversial recipients. But right now the question is not whether Trump will issue scandalous last-minute pardons — he will — it’s how many, and who’ll get them.

AD

AD

We can be sure of this: Trump’s pardons will be doled out to those who have served him in the past or will in the future. They will be intensely personal, not in the interests of justice or mercy but in the interests of Donald Trump.

But, much as he might wish it were otherwise, they will not be the legal cure-all he would like them to be.

Trump’s previous pardons and commutations have been bestowed on a grab bag of the worst our country has produced: war criminals, a corrupt politician, a right-wing troll, an authoritarian racist and, of course, Trump’s cronies. Here are some who might get added to the list:

Rudy Giuliani : The president’s increasingly unhinged friend and advocate has been : The president’s increasingly unhinged friend and advocate has been under investigation by prosecutors in New York, reportedly for activities related to his role in Trump’s corrupt Ukraine scheme. The New York Times reported that Trump and Giuliani have had multiple conversations about the possibility of a pardon, though Giuliani denies that.

Paul Manafort : The former Trump campaign chairman made himself a prime candidate for a pardon by not squealing on Trump; he’s currently in home confinement.

Trump’s own children : As ABC News reported , Trump is concerned that a Biden Justice Department might pursue his innocent progeny. “The kids have been through enough," said one top adviser who is pushing Trump to preemptively pardon them. Note that “the kids” are grown adults, and while Ivanka and Don Jr. narrowly escaped indictment for fraud in the past, it’s unclear exactly what crimes they might be on the hook for in the future. Their taxes are surely pristine, because the Trump family has always assiduously obeyed the spirit and the letter of the law. And if Ivanka’s getting a pardon, why not one for Jared Kushner, too?

Trump himself: This would be the most unprecedented and controversial.

We know how much Trump values the pardon power, in part because it allows him to act unilaterally without restraint. But there’s a problem with many of these potential pardons. He can easily wipe, say, Manafort’s slate clean, because Manafort has already been convicted of specific crimes. But when it comes to people such as Giuliani — and especially Trump’s children and himself — it becomes more complicated.

AD

AD

Here’s the dilemma Trump will face with any pardon for something its beneficiary hasn’t yet been convicted of: If the text of the pardon is too general, it could allow prosecutors to argue that a particular crime they uncover falls outside the pardon’s scope, and therefore they could proceed with a prosecution. But the more specific the pardon is, the more it will reveal about the crimes that were committed.

For instance, if Trump issued a pardon saying, “I hereby pardon Donald Trump Jr. for money laundering and tax fraud in the years 2014-2020 with regard to his involvement with RussianMafiaCrimePartners LLC,” suddenly everyone would know about it, which Trump and those being pardoned would surely like to avoid.

What’s more, the president’s pardon power covers only federal crimes, leaving Trump and his family vulnerable to prosecution on state and local charges. He and the Trump Organization are already under investigation by state and city prosecutors in New York on questions of fraud and financial improprieties; if he’s vulnerable there, his children might be as well.

AD

AD

But that hardly means Trump won’t try to pardon them and himself to remove their federal liability. He already has a justification handy: Though he’s perfectly innocent, the vicious Democrats and their Deep-State henchmen will surely be coming after him on trumped-up charges, so he has to forestall them while he can. As his close friend and adviser Sean Hannity said on the air, “The president out the door needs to pardon his whole family and himself.”

If you ask legal experts whether he can actually pardon himself, most will say that he can’t, because the pardon is something the president grants to someone else. As a group of experts recently wrote in The Post:

A presidential pardon is a kind of deed. Like the deed to a house, it must be given and received; delivered and accepted. The president can no more autoimmunize himself from future prosecution than he can sell himself Trump Tower or nominate himself for the Nobel Peace Prize. Without two parties, it is both illogical and illegal. As a 1974 Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel memo put it: “Under the fundamental rule that no one may be a judge in his own case, the President cannot pardon himself.”

But Office of Legal Counsel opinions do not have the force of law, and no president has ever tried to pardon himself, so the question has not been answered definitively. There’s no Supreme Court decision saying he can’t do it. As long as there’s a sliver of hope that he could get away with it, he’ll be tempted to try.

AD

AD

Trump may be issuing pardons right up until he leaves office on Jan. 20, and one thing we can say for sure is that his decisions will always be guided by 1) what’s good for him and 2) what he thinks he can get away with. If those are the criteria, the odds of him trying to pardon himself look very high indeed.