Activists are urging local governments to pass so-called “nullification resolutions” that attempt to follow the path scores of Virginia localities blazed a year ago when they adopted various resolutions declaring themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries.

AD

AD

These new First Amendment sanctuary declarations, however, contain a few disturbing twists. The biggest of them all: a threat to defund local law enforcement if they enforce Northam’s orders.

Text of a proposed resolution posted by WSET-TV shows it ordering the local sheriff to arrest any state or federal law enforcement officials as well as any health officials who attempt to enforce the “unconstitutional order of the Governor.” If the sheriff refuses, the result will be the “immediate removal of County funding.”

Not content with defunding the police (which we were told was a bad thing that only bad people intending to do bad things endorsed), the resolution moves on to instruct the commonwealth’s attorney to not prosecute anyone who defies Northam’s restrictions on gathering sizes. Failure to do so will result in — you guessed it — a loss of all county funding.

AD

AD

The Campbell County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a watered-down version of this model resolution that avoids the prickly constitutional issues of a county board threatening the workings of other constitutional officers.

The Lynchburg News & Advance’s Sarah Honosky reported “Sunburst District Supervisor Steve Shockley said [the resolution] is a largely symbolic gesture, one that supervisors hope will be heard by local legislators, and spread statewide.”

And “largely symbolic” is likely as far as these and other such resolutions will get. In that regard, they serve a valuable purpose: allowing grievances to be aired but without the bizarre and most definitely unconstitutional baggage in the model language.

AD

The symbolic resolutions also raise a point worth further discussion: Are there limits to what any Virginia governor can do in an emergency?

AD

All Virginia governors are granted broad authority in the state code to respond to emergencies. Various court challenges to Northam’s orders have failed to overturn them. There have been exceptions, including on gathering limits for churches. But the overwhelming legal consensus is that the orders are within Northam’s power, and are constitutional.

The General Assembly could revisit those exceptional gubernatorial powers in the 2021 session. The votes may not exist — even within the respective GOP caucuses — to enact any changes. And it’s guaranteed that if the votes materialize, Northam would veto any bill seeking to trim his office’s ability to respond to a crisis.

AD

So the best that the opponents of the coronavirus orders can hope for is a bit of symbolism. They may hope for substantially more — 2021 is a statewide election year, after all. But they should recall what recent history tells us about the shelf life of symbolic resolutions.

AD

The wave of gun-rights resolutions and a huge gun-rights rally in Capitol Square back in January made a big, bold political statement. But it failed to prevent the General Assembly from passing a series of gun control measures that Northam signed into law.

And the gun issue was hardly contested in Virginia’s Nov. 3 elections.

It could be far worse for the First Amendment sanctuary resolution backers. By the time the November 2021 races roll around, coronavirus vaccines will likely be widely available. And if folks get vaccinated, it will be science — not symbolism and certainly not nullification — that will repeal Northam’s orders.