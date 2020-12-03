But look, it’s important that we keep updating the language of key political slogans for clarity. When I think of all the slogans in history that could have been improved by someone simply sitting down and thinking about whom they might alienate, I could weep! As long as we are diverting our attention to this issue, I have a lot more slogan wordings I would like to litigate right now.

‘Give me liberty or give me death!’

This is way, way oversimplifying the issues at stake here. Patrick Henry is talking about having a parliament that more accurately represents the American colonists and does not impose taxes on them without their consent; portraying this as a liberty-or-death situation is going to put off people who like their current government and whose support we absolutely need if we’re going to make King George III see reason! Cool it way down, Patrick! Maybe something more along the lines of “Taxation without representation is tyranny!" (Though, actually, I can conceive of scenarios where people who lack direct representation wind up paying taxes that aren’t tyranny, and this slogan, while catchy, does not account for them. Maybe something like “Taxation without representation is — not preferred!”)

‘Speak softly and carry a big stick’

This is needlessly alienating to people who might reasonably fear that Teddy Roosevelt is going to sneak up behind them with a large stick. And given his background as a big-game hunter, it doesn’t seem completely wild that he might try it! He should specify that this is a metaphor for foreign policy.

‘A chicken in every pot!’

First off, there are so many pots. Some are for cooking vegetables. Some are for boiling pasta. There is no sense in driving away people who might want to use one of their pots to make fusilli by starting your prosperity campaign with the insistence that there be a chicken in every pot. Why spend all your time arguing about how to get excess chickens out of pots where they are not wanted when you could simply come up with a more precise slogan that would not make people afraid that they would open a drawer at night and discover a surprise chicken in a pot they had not used in a long time? A better slogan might be something like, “Guaranteed chicken for everyone, but not in all the pots, just in the pots you have set aside for that purpose.”

‘I like Ike!’

This slogan incorrectly implies that your personal feelings about Dwight D. Eisenhower are relevant to the job he would do as president. A better, more accurate slogan would say, “My personal feelings about Ike are irrelevant to the fact that I think Ike will further sound policies!” That’s the sort of thing that will help to get people to rally ’round. Clarity and specifics!

‘Fifty-four forty or fight!’

As with “liberty or death,” those are not your only two options, and this slogan obscures that reality. A better slogan would list all the options that are neither 54° 40′ nor fighting, so as not to alarm Oregon boundary dispute moderates.

‘All men are created equal’

Technically, we do not hold that all men are created equal. We don’t want to get some people’s hopes up just to later let them down, and there are plenty of people who will rankle at such a universal guarantee. What a polarizing and bad foot to get off on!

