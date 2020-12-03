If you tell me, once we learn who they are, that because of their ages the shooters are less cognitively developed than full-grown adults, are more impulsive, less emotionally mature and less cognizant of the consequences of their actions, I won’t argue. If you add that they aren’t engaged in school or work, or that they struggle with mental health conditions or substance-abuse issues, or lack supportive relationships with family and other caring adults, and may often experience homelessness, I’ll take your word for it.

And I will listen carefully should you wish to make the point that the shooters are developmentally and neurologically distinct from older adults, that their brains are continuing to develop, particularly in the prefrontal cortex region, which regulates impulse control and reasoning, among other things.

But, now, listen to me: I want them caught. I want them read their rights and immediately placed in a secure and restricted environment. I want them to be accorded all the rights and privileges pertaining to someone in detention. But I want them — for the sake of all the toddlers, parents and neighbors walking the streets or riding in cars or just trying to survive and get by — put as far away and for as long as the law will allow.

Anybody — yes, anybody — who picks up a gun and creates a shooting scene in a bedroom, in a store or on a street is a danger to the community, notwithstanding his or her underlying social or emotional issues.

We are experiencing a pandemic in more ways than one. There’s the virus, and there’s the violence.

As of Wednesday, 692 District residents have lost their lives to covid-19 since the coronavirus outbreak began less than a year ago. In roughly the same span, the city has wracked up more than 3,700 violent crimes (homicide, sex abuse, assault with a dangerous weapon and robbery).

Take your chances with the coronavirus. The odds are much better.

Outgoing D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference Thursday, for the umpteenth time: “There are too many illegal firearms in the District of Columbia.” The sentiment was echoed by Mayor Muriel Bowser (D), who intoned, “We’re all sick of the heinous crimes in our city” and “the havoc and pain that guns are causing our city.”

For the umpteenth time: Guns don’t point themselves at people and pull their own triggers. Guns don’t go looking for someone to kill. They don’t sit around and plan murders.

In the Marshall Heights neighborhood where the shooting occurred, there have been eight homicides involving firearms this year. Guns didn’t sprout legs and take themselves there.

For goodness sake, call it what it is. Guns aren’t causing the pain and havoc that Bowser decries. There are shooters in the District of Columbia. Too many. Take guns off the streets? No, take shooters off the streets. If there is any debate about that, this city has lost.