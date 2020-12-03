But we can take some cues from California, where voters were asked to make judgments about a number of questions that touched on race. Their votes yielded a mixed bag of outcomes.

California voters easily defeated Proposition 20, an old-fashioned “tough on crime” initiative, which would have enacted stricter parole laws and given prosecutors the option to charge some property crimes, such as “serial shoplifting,” as felonies or misdemeanors. Opponents of the measure argued that the state should try to rehabilitate low-level offenders rather than punishing them, and Californians agreed by a 62 percent to 38 percent margin.

Voters similarly adopted Proposition 17, which proposed allowing paroled felons to vote. While many convicted felons in America are White, bans on felons voting after serving prison sentences have played a role in suppressing Black votes. Californians voted 59 percent to 41 percent to change their rules, a move that other states may follow in the coming years.

The vote on Proposition 16 tells a different story. The initiative would have lifted the state’s ban on affirmative action — allowing the state government to consider race, ethnicity and gender in hiring and contracting decisions, and letting state universities consider those factors in admissions.

The measure failed by a 57 percent to 43 percent margin, suggesting the public remains uncomfortable with measures that use racial preferences to increase diversity in communities. Los Angeles County — a reliably blue area — voted “yes” by only a two-point margin. In San Francisco County, where only 13 percent voted for Trump, 36 percent opposed the measure. And “no” prevailed in every county outside the Los Angeles and San Francisco metro areas.

Proposition 25 showed that, on other issues, the devil is in the details. Prop 25 would have eliminated cash bail and allowed county judges to use an algorithm to assess the risk that someone would fail to appear at their trial. Ending cash bail is goal of progressives in many states, but some civil rights advocates opposed the proposition, arguing that judges and racially biased algorithms would exercise too much power. Ultimately, voters rejected the measure 56 percent to 44 percent.

The outcomes suggest there is some appetite for policy changes: The push to expand felon voting rights got 59 percent of the vote, which may mean related reforms are viable in light-blue or even purple states. Moreover, the broad support for reforming parole laws suggests that voters know some old-fashioned sentencing measures need modernizing.

But even deep-blue California has its limits. If affirmative action can’t regain traction here, it’s not clear where it would pass. Moreover, the defeat of affirmative action suggests a majority for more sweeping policies such as “defunding” the police may be hard to mobilize elsewhere.

In short, if California is any guide, voters are likely ready for some reforms of out-of-date criminal and sentencing measures. But a majority for broader reforms of America’s racial landscape did not emerge from this cycle.