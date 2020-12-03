Do you think these people are going to become more reasonable once Biden takes office? Not on your life.

Over the next four years the Republican Party will be a roiling cauldron of derangement, always skating the line that separates the merely clownish from the dangerous and even violent. It’ll make the tea party years look sedate and restrained.

That experience shows us how the new Republican opposition might take shape. The tea party movement emerged organically soon after President Barack Obama took office, but it was quickly channeled and elevated by elite Republican institutions, especially Fox News (which promoted it aggressively) and groups, such as the Koch brothers’ Americans for Prosperity, that provided guidance and support.

From the beginning, the tea party was unruly and potentially threatening to Republican officeholders, since it produced primary challenges from the right that ousted some established members of Congress. The reaction of just about every Republican was to try to ride the tea party tiger without getting eaten. It sometimes forced them into politically problematic places — like the government shutdown of 2013 — but it also kept the base’s energy high and helped them win the House in 2010 and the Senate in 2014.

How will that process play out this time? Every force on the right will push it in the direction of being crazier.

As extreme as the tea party was, it was nothing compared to the QAnon-inflected hysteria that now grips the GOP. Tea partyers believed that Obama was born in Kenya; significant parts of today’s Republican Party believe that Obama and other Democrats are Satan-worshiping, child-sex-trafficking pedophile cannibals.

While 2020 saw the party nominate a bunch of QAnon supporters — one of whom will be a member of the House — 2022 could see a wave of these nutballs elected to Congress. Once they get there, they’ll pull the party not just further to the right but to places that will make the burn-it-all-down philosophy of the tea party seem like the height of responsible governance.

Just as establishment Republicans used to say, “I’m a tea partyer, too! Please don’t hurt me!,” in the coming years they’ll keep trying to demonstrate that they’re as deranged as their party’s base, maintaining the fantasy that the election was stolen and indulging every new conspiracy theory that finds purchase in the fevered minds of 2024 primary voters.

And of course, the biggest difference will be the continuing presence of Trump himself, who will ensure that the opposition won’t ever calm down.

While he might have a change of heart, at this point it looks unlikely that Trump will merely retire to Mar-a-Lago and fill his days playing golf. He’ll keep saying he might run again, so the media and the party keep paying attention to him. As a consequence he’ll retain his position as leader of the GOP, shaping its agenda, keeping it focused on bitter attacks and conspiracy theories, and receiving the fealty of every ambitious Republican.

For a long time, we believed that if Trump lost the 2020 election, we’d be able to get back to normal; politics might be contentious, but it wouldn’t be so relentlessly, unceasingly bonkers. We won’t be so lucky.