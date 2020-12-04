Unfortunately for Biden, it’s not clear that he’ll get any relief after the 2022 midterm elections. Republicans have three key advantages that might allow them to hold the chamber for Biden’s entire term.

First, Republicans have been blessed with easy races in 2022. In 13 of the 20 seats they’re defending (or 21, if Sen. Kelly Loeffler wins her January runoff in Georgia), low-profile Republicans are running in safe states. The GOP starts with outsize advantages in Idaho, Utah, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio and Alabama. All are reliably red states where Democrats won’t find it easy to flip seats.

Second, the incumbent Republicans who might energize the Democratic base or draw well-funded challengers start out as strong favorites to win reelection. Specifically, I’m thinking of Sens. Marco Rubio (Fla.), Tim Scott (S.C.), Rand Paul (Ky.) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska).

In a previous era, Rubio might have been an obvious target. But Florida has become more reliably Republican: The GOP won significant statewide victories there in 2018 and 2020. And in 2016, Rubio outran Donald Trump in Florida — proving he had some crossover appeal. Put simply, he might be less vulnerable than he looks.

Scott and Paul might have also seemed like good targets in a past era. Scott is the chamber’s lone Black Republican and a rising star in the party, someone Democrats would love to unseat before he gets on a national ticket. And Paul’s stubborn libertarianism is an odd fit for populist Kentucky. But the states are simply too red — both Lindsey O. Graham and Mitch McConnell easily rebuffed well-funded challengers in 2020, and Scott and Paul will likely do the same in 2022.

Murkowski, one of the few remaining moderates in the chamber, has been helped by new Alaska election laws. In 2022, candidates from all parties will compete on one “open primary” ballot, and the top four vote-getters will advance to a general election where voters’ second and third choices are considered. Ordinarily, Murkowski might fear a GOP primary challenge or a three-way general election where she’s squeezed between a fiercely pro-Trump conservative and a moderate Democrat. But the new system is perfect for a compromise candidate such as Murkowski.

Third, in a typical first midterm after a new president takes the oath of office, the president’s party loses some power. The party out of power often gains seats when a president’s coalition overreaches or mishandles its opportunities; if Biden falls victim to this pattern, GOP candidates should profit. Even a small swing toward the Republicans could make a huge difference in closely divided states such as North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia. If Democrats fail to turn out, North Carolina could slip out of Democrats’ reach, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson could start to build a commanding lead in Wisconsin, and the GOP could gain a real edge in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

In short, Senate Republicans start the 2022 cycle in a strong position. If they pick up one or both seats in Georgia’s January runoffs and hold onto all of their seats in 2022, they’ll likely have a Senate majority for the entirety of Biden’s first term. And even if Republican candidates whiff and lose a couple of seats, they could regain that ground by beating Democrats in Arizona, Nevada or New Hampshire.

Republicans aren’t a lock to win the upper chamber in 2022. It’s much too early to make that sort of prediction. But the map favors them — and that fact might prove to be the undoing of much of Biden’s agenda.