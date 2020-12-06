Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine teamed up with independent Sen. Angus King of Maine, and Democratic Sens. Mark R. Warner of Virginia, Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Richard J. Durbin of Illinois. They joined forces with members of the Problem Solvers Caucus, including Reps. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.), Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.), Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), Fred Upton (R-Mich.), Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) and Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio). House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) embraced the proposal as a starting point. At a Friday afternoon news conference, Biden praised the effort as well.

The emergence of a group outside of leadership to break through logjams on issues that have popular support — especially in the Senate, where the perception of McConnell’s political control has taken on mythical proportions — suggests there are ways to maneuver around gridlock, even in a Senate narrowly controlled by Republicans.

Once Biden takes office, his team should consider how to foster this kind of bipartisan dealmaking. First, extreme Republicans who take absolutist stands (No stimulus!) contrary to overwhelming popular opinion — including among groups traditionally in Republicans’ corner (e.g., business) — create the best conditions to peel off clear-eyed Republicans and engage in bipartisan legislation. The crazier their colleagues sound, the more likely it is that reasonable Republicans will feel compelled to separate themselves from a self-destructive party. When public opinion is more mixed, or when Republicans’ rhetoric is not as off-putting, it may be harder to convince some Republicans to shed partisan loyalties.

Second, Biden’s team should also recognize that the composition of bipartisan deals will differ from issue to issue. Few observers would have singled out Cassidy as a compromiser before this. However, there may be unexpected allies on any given issue depending on circumstances. A robust effort to invest in rural broadband and financially strapped rural hospitals, for example, could draw support from some of the most conservative Republican members.

Third, China may be one issue in which bipartisan cooperation is possible. Economic and national security issues relating to China may pop up in many contexts. Cybersecurity, STEM education, high-skill immigration reform and other issues normally considered “domestic” may gain support to the extent lawmakers understand we have to enhance our competitiveness against and lessen our dependence on China. Recapturing drug manufacturing as a matter of national security is a prime example.

Finally, the Biden administration should manage expectations. Even if Democrats could win both Georgia Senate races and get to a 50-50 split, the filibuster will remain. That means a raft of legislative items on the wish list are no longer obtainable. No matter how compelling, extensive voting rights reform may be out of the realm of possibility (although pushing through a new formula for pre-clearance might be doable). Statehood for Washington, D.C., is not happening.

Nevertheless, by focusing on those items where some agreement is possible (e.g., infrastructure, prescription drug prices, investment in R&D), and where Republicans see the utility in limiting executive power (e.g., repealing “emergency” legislation that gives the president broad unilateral discretion in appropriations), progress might be attainable on some fronts. A president with a pragmatic streak and decades of experience in legislative deal-making could not arrive at a better time.

For all they have done so far, we can say to the bipartisan dealmakers, well done.