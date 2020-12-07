On my list

Once upon a time, there was a president who lied too much. His name was Trumpocchio.

One day, Trumpocchio lost an election. The defeat prompted a streak of lies unlike any before.

Trumpocchio’s nose started growing at light speed.

It darted out of the White House ...

… across the nation.

Across the ocean.

And foreign lands.

Out of the atmosphere.

It orbited the globe, and then moved into space.

Past the planets.

Beyond the galaxy.

It kept traveling until it reached the end of the universe — where it got stuck.

Stuck, forever, in a parallel reality. One in which Trumpocchio had won the election.

