GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: I’m glad to have you. As I said, Joe Biden’s victory has now been certified in states totaling 279 electoral votes. So do you now accept that he’s president-elect?

BRAUN: Well, we’ve got a process that I think we’ve been going through since the election, and it’s going to play itself out. I think that we’ve got a threshold coming on December 14th that — when the electoral college meets. ...

So whether we dismiss it reflexively, whether we would find widespread fraud, there's a wide gulf in between. And I think that, when you just say that there's nothing there, you're going to have half of the country uncertain about what just happened and disgruntled going into the future.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But, sir, I think it’s pretty hard to argue that it’s been reflexively dismissed. What you’ve had since the election is certification processes in every state. Those include audits and in many cases recounts. Those certifications have been done in many states led by Republican governors, like Arizona and Georgia.

There have been more than 55 lawsuits brought forward by the president and his allies. Thirty-eight have been dismissed by judges. There have been investigations directed by the Justice Department, by the attorney general. And the attorney general came back and said there's no evidence of widespread fraud.

So the process has played out, hasn't it? And there's no evidence of widespread fraud. Why can't you accept the results?

BRAUN: I think it's easy to say it's played out because that might be the most convenient thing to say, but let's look at what the secretary of state did not mention in Georgia, you know, the video where, after a counting place closed, you see boxes of ballots coming out from underneath the table.

I know that’s, kind of, a graphic example, but ...

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, I have to stop you right there. No, that — it wasn’t mentioned because it didn’t show anything improper. He’s spoken to that this week. They — that was exactly the proper process for counting the ballots. There wasn’t anything wrong shown in that video at all. So you’re just throwing out a claim out there that ...

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: ... that doesn't prove what you're saying.

BRAUN: I think, unless you scrutinize something like that further — or what about, like, say, Wisconsin, where ...

STEPHANOPOULOS: It was scrutinized.