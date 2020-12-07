GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: I’m glad to have you. As I said, Joe Biden’s victory has now been certified in states totaling 279 electoral votes. So do you now accept that he’s president-elect?BRAUN: Well, we’ve got a process that I think we’ve been going through since the election, and it’s going to play itself out. I think that we’ve got a threshold coming on December 14th that — when the electoral college meets. ...So whether we dismiss it reflexively, whether we would find widespread fraud, there's a wide gulf in between. And I think that, when you just say that there's nothing there, you're going to have half of the country uncertain about what just happened and disgruntled going into the future.STEPHANOPOULOS: But, sir, I think it’s pretty hard to argue that it’s been reflexively dismissed. What you’ve had since the election is certification processes in every state. Those include audits and in many cases recounts. Those certifications have been done in many states led by Republican governors, like Arizona and Georgia.There have been more than 55 lawsuits brought forward by the president and his allies. Thirty-eight have been dismissed by judges. There have been investigations directed by the Justice Department, by the attorney general. And the attorney general came back and said there's no evidence of widespread fraud.So the process has played out, hasn't it? And there's no evidence of widespread fraud. Why can't you accept the results?BRAUN: I think it's easy to say it's played out because that might be the most convenient thing to say, but let's look at what the secretary of state did not mention in Georgia, you know, the video where, after a counting place closed, you see boxes of ballots coming out from underneath the table.I know that’s, kind of, a graphic example, but ...STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, I have to stop you right there. No, that — it wasn’t mentioned because it didn’t show anything improper. He’s spoken to that this week. They — that was exactly the proper process for counting the ballots. There wasn’t anything wrong shown in that video at all. So you’re just throwing out a claim out there that ...(CROSSTALK)STEPHANOPOULOS: ... that doesn't prove what you're saying.BRAUN: I think, unless you scrutinize something like that further — or what about, like, say, Wisconsin, where ...STEPHANOPOULOS: It was scrutinized.
Back and forth it went. At some point one wished Stephanopoulos had simply ended the interview altogether, explained to his audience Braun was lying and pointed out that he is among the majority of Republican senators willing to undermine a democratic election. Perhaps at one time there was utility in responding to each of Braun’s claims forcefully, but disinformation experts will tell you that it is a mistake to repeat disinformation even for the purpose of debunking it. (I am quite certain ABC would not put a covid-19 denier on TV, even to rebut his lies.)
The best way to explain to voters how just how nutty and irresponsible Republicans are behaving is to put saner Republicans on to explain that President Trump and his toadies are misleading voters. The best spokesmen for contesting Trump’s tin-pot dictator mentality, which deems any election that he does not win as illegitimate, are other elected Republicans.
On CNN’s “State of the Union” we saw this exchange:
JAKE TAPPER: Let’s start on this call from President Trump to Governor Kemp.This seems not just inappropriate. It would be overturning the will of the voters. Do you think President Trump crossed a line?LT. GOV. GEOFF DUNCAN (R-Ga.): Well, I was not on the phone call. But I know that the governor and the president spoke yesterday.And the governor and I have spoken often about this. And calling the General Assembly back in at this point would almost be along the lines of a solution trying to find a problem. And we’re certainly not going to move the goal posts at this point in the election. We are going to continue to follow the letter of the law, which gives us a very clear-cut direction as to how to execute an election. And we’re going to continue to take that on.TAPPER: So, to be clear, the governor is not going to call a special session of the General Assembly, so the legislature can appoint its own electors for Trump, as opposed to what the voters chose, which is electors for Biden?DUNCAN: I absolutely believe that to be the case, that the governor is not going to call us into a special session. ... I worry that this continuous fanning of the flames around misinformation puts us in a negative position with regards to the January 5 run-off. The mountains of misinformation are not helping the process. They’re only hurting it. ...TAPPER: At a certain point, does this disgust you?DUNCAN: Oh, absolutely it disgusts me.I mean, we have all — all of us in this position have got increased security around us and our families. And it’s not American. It’s not what democracy is all about. But it’s reality right now.And so we’re going to continue to do our jobs. Governor Kemp, (Secretary of State) Brad Raffensperger and myself, all three voted and campaigned for the president. But, unfortunately, he didn’t win the state of Georgia. But it doesn’t change our job descriptions.
The follow-up the media needs to start asking Republicans defending the election results is this: If Republicans on the ballot are supporting the lies and also undermining democracy, shouldn’t you oppose them too?
Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press” pushed Gabriel Sterling, the Georgia Republican election official who rebuked Trump for lying about the election results. Todd pressed him as to whether Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia really had no choice but to support Trump’s baseless allegations. Sterling lamely replied, “There’s nothing else that makes sense.” Actually what makes sense is that Perdue and Loeffler are willing to lie to the public and undermine democracy because they are cowards and self-promoters. They fear angering Trump and the MAGA base. However, these politicians have free agency and are responsible for their actions. They can choose to conduct themselves honorably. They simply do not want to.
Challenged as to whether Perdue and Loeffler have the same integrity he does, Sterling weakly suggested that “I believe that their opponents would do more damage to this country than they would.” Whoa there. Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff would do more damage than two incumbents who refuse to support democratic election results? That’s a cop-out for which Sterling should be skewered. What possible damage could the two Democrats do, especially in a 50-50 Senate, that would in any way measure up to propagating election denial?
Likewise, when Sterling was asked if he regretted voting for Trump, he played the whataboutism game, accusing Stacey Abrams of never conceding after the 2018 results. (She continued to challenge voting suppression, but she recognized Gov. Brian Kemp (R) was the legal winner, something Trump refuses to do.) Sterling also lashed out at unnamed Democrats who claimed the vote total may have been changed in 2016. So what? The issue is why Sterling remains loyal to candidates who will not defend democracy and wantonly lie to voters. Sterling did his job and spoke out about the election results, but he is still enabling an anti-American party’s candidates who engage in the very same conduct Trump does.
The media should consider a simple approach to interviewing a Republican official or candidate. First ask, “Do you recognize Joe Biden won and that there is zero evidence of fraud that could have changed the result?” If the answer is no, inform the audience this is delusional and send the guest home. If the official does recognize the election results and acknowledges that refusing to accept the election results is undemocratic and anti-American, press him to justify why he can still support candidates that engage in such deplorable conduct. And do not let up.
