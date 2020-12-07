AD

Despite his substantial election win, Biden’s political position is now precarious and will probably remain this way for his entire presidency. It will take some very good fortune for Democrats to win control of the Senate, and even if they do there is a strong chance they’ll lose the House in the 2022 midterms. The kind of ambitious legislative policy change Biden proposed during the campaign is unlikely to happen.

Which makes it even more important that he make sure that he gets credit for what improves during his tenure.

Let’s start with the pandemic. There is a huge amount of work to be done cleaning up the deadly mess Trump is leaving to him, and so far, it looks like (as in other areas) Biden is appointing a team of highly qualified people to manage health care policy, without any family members or sycophantic cronies among them.

They can’t possibly do a worse job than the Trump team did, and most importantly, we could have almost everyone vaccinated by the end of next year. When we do get back to something close to normal, Biden should never stop repeating: When Republicans were in charge, hundreds of thousands died and we were all stuck at home, and now that Democrats are running things the pandemic is under control.

Will he deserve all the credit? Of course not. But he should take it anyway. And repeat it, over and over.

While any marketing expert will tell you that repetition is essential to persuasion, Democrats just don’t seem to get it. Or they do, but they can’t put their hearts in it; they’ll say something a few times and think that they’ve done their job.

Or take another critical area: the economy. We don’t know how long it will take to recover to pre-pandemic levels of employment, and much depends on whether Biden can get more stimulus from Congress. But we know that once the pandemic is in retreat, things will be better than they are now, when so much of our economic life is in suspended animation.

So Biden has to take credit for that too. A little shamelessness wouldn’t hurt.

Consider the experience of Obama’s 2009 stimulus, which included significant, broad-based tax cuts among its provisions. Economists told Obama that rather than cut people a check — which they’d be more likely to save — if instead you decreased their paycheck withholding by a little bit each week, they’d barely notice it and be more likely to spend it, which would mean the money would circulate through the economy quicker, at least to some degree.

If the goal was to make sure Obama got no political benefit, it worked like a charm. Despite the fact that 95 percent of Americans got a tax cut as part of the stimulus, one 2010 CBS/New York Times poll showed that only 12 percent of people said Obama had cut their taxes, exactly half the 24 percent who believed Obama had raised their taxes.

Compare that to the stimulus checks sent to Americans this year as part of the CARES Act, which happened mostly because of Democrats. Even if yours arrived by direct deposit, you got a letter from Trump telling you how proud he was to be giving you the money.

But you may say: Did it really work? Trump lost in November anyway. But right up until the end, majorities or near-majorities of the public gave him undeserved approval on the economy, despite the fact that it was his negligence on the pandemic that destroyed thousands of businesses and put tens of millions out of work.

Now imagine if Biden was as relentless in tooting his own horn as Trump does, but with assertions that were actually true — necessarily stripped of nuance much of the time, but still true, and repeated over and over.

This is just not something Democratic leaders are inclined to do. Obama could never let go of the naive hope that people would be capable of grasping nuance and deliberating rationally about complex policy issues. Trump, on the other other hand, was never one to overestimate the attention span or reasoning power of the American public, and it got him pretty far.