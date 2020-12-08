Biden is determined, though, just as so many Democrats were before him. And like them, he’ll probably fail.

Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs reports that the Biden White House will be making a particular point of reaching out:

The Biden administration plans to create a position to find common ground with conservatives, said Louisiana Congressman Cedric Richmond, a senior adviser and director of the Office of Public Engagement for the president-elect. “Right now I’m trying to set up the office and I’m actually looking at establishing a position that reaches out to conservatives — because it’s about moving forward. We cannot stay where we are,” Richmond said during the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council on Monday night.

It’s possible that Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) is just throwing around ideas, and in the end, there won’t be a Conservative Outreach Czar in the Biden White House. But there’s no doubt that Biden will govern, as he said many times, as the president of all Americans, not just those who supported him.

It’s the right thing to do (and what we assumed all presidents would do, until Donald Trump). He’ll be supporting policies that he believes are good for the whole country, not just the places in the country that supported him. Unlike Trump, he won’t be doing any “victory tours” of just the states he won. But it won’t help.

This is a never-ending obsession with Democrats. How can we get conservatives to like us more? Is there some special strategy we can deploy, or argument we can make, that will open their hearts and minds to what we have to say?

You may have noticed that Republicans — who have now lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections — never bother to ask themselves how they might reach out to liberals. They appoint no people to carry out this task; they publish no essays in their journals about how to go about it; they hold no think-tank forums to explore the problem and consider solutions. They’d much rather dream up new voter suppression schemes to make it more difficult for liberals to cast their ballots.

It’s reinforced by a media double standard: Reporters seldom bother to ask Republicans what they’re doing to reach out to the other side, because everyone knows the answer is “nothing.” That’s despite the fact that in our lifetimes we’ve never seen a president more contemptuous of people who didn’t vote for him than Trump, and he just lost reelection by 7 million votes. You might think it’s a problem the GOP could benefit from considering.

And Republicans are allowed to show utter contempt for liberals and the places they live, while heaven help a Democrat who says anything disrespectful about red states or small towns.

Yet, we constantly scratch our chins wondering why Democrats fail to get more support from conservative white voters, especially in rural areas. Is it their policy choices? The fact that they nominate too many candidates from the Northeast? Are they not showing sufficient “respect”? Should they offer more praise to country music, pickup trucks and other rural conservative cultural markers? Would that do the trick?

The answer, of course, is no.

The truth is that Democrats reach out constantly. They hold forums to show they understand and care about rural issues. They support policies to give people in conservative states better health care and better education and more economic opportunities. They come up with plans to boost rural America. It doesn’t penetrate.

Why is that? The first reason is simply that conservatives are, well, conservative. We live in a time of party polarization and ideological coherence, which means the two parties have profoundly different perspectives and policy agendas. As much as dishonest politicians insist we need to stop all the bickering and find solutions, Washington is full of solutions and bickering is not the problem. It’s that conservatives and liberals have incompatible ideas about what we should do, about taxes, government spending, health care, climate change and almost everything else.

The second reason is that conservatives’ ideas about liberals are created and sustained by an extremely effective propaganda machine. You simply cannot overstate the influence Fox News, conservative talk radio and the rest of the right-wing media universe has over the way conservatives view liberals.

It’s a billion-dollar megaphone blasting in conservatives’ ears every day around the clock, telling them that liberals are arrogant, condescending, immoral, hypocritical, snakes who hate them and everything they stand for, who spend their days plotting the destruction of America and God and all that is good about the world. The idea that a staffer or two in the White House might make an impact on that is ridiculous.

But Biden and Richmond should go ahead and try if they want. I’m sure that part of their theory — as it was for Barack Obama before them — is that even if your reaching out doesn’t accomplish much in the way of tangible benefits, at the very least it’s good to be seen reaching out, so you can say you tried in good faith.

That and five bucks will get you a nonfat soy latte at one of those high-falutin’ cafes liberals have so many of in their decadent, crime-ridden cities. But it won’t get you much else.