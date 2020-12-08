But there was a problem: The public no longer had any faith in banks. Without their trust, FDR’s efforts to keep the country afloat would be futile. So, he set out to win them over.

He joined 60 million anxious Americans in their living rooms and kitchens, addressing them fondly as “friends.” He assured them “that it is safer to keep your money in a reopened bank than under the mattress.” When banks reopened, many Americans pulled their cash out of mattresses and Mason jars and rushed to reinvest. The markets saw a historic rise, and within two weeks, the banks recovered almost half the money they had lost.

Eight decades later, we find ourselves again in the grip of global crisis. Covid-19 has killed more than 280,000 Americans, yet large swaths of the country continue to believe the virus is a “hoax.” Meanwhile, as during the Great Depression, food bank lines stretch for miles, thousands are at risk of eviction, tens of thousands of small businesses have closed and millions face unfathomable debt.

President-elect Joe Biden must meet these challenges through deeds, of course. But words also matter — words that describe these crises plainly and explain what he wants to do about them. Not only can such words restore a sense of hope and comfort among people badly in need of both, but also they can rally the broad-based, grass-roots support the new president needs to overcome entrenched interests inside Washington.

Presidents have long used the medium of their time to speak directly to the American people. Roosevelt was a pioneer in using radio. Radio, he believed, had the power to create “a quiet of common sense and friendliness.” The public agreed — the story goes that on a sweltering summer night, if a fireside chat was being aired, whole blocks of people left their windows open “so you could walk down the street and not miss a word.”

Later presidents followed in their own ways, transforming the tradition from broadcasting out to two-way communications. Ronald Reagan used regular Saturday afternoon radio addresses to deliver his unfiltered messages to the public. Barack Obama brought the fireside chat to the 21st century, hosting an “Ask Me Anything” on Reddit and a “Fireside Hangout” on Google+.

At their best, these moments of connection have briefly erased the barriers between the president and the people, establishing intimacy and demonstrating empathy. Of course, the past four years have been a stark departure from that norm. President Trump is an acknowledged master of social media, the dominant technology of our time, but he has used it to sow discord and distrust, rather than unity.

Meanwhile, savvier leaders are using technology to bring people together — and meet them where they are. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) hosts regular Q&A sessions on Instagram live, sharing the political process with her followers, often while cooking or sitting on the couch. Her debut Twitch stream — a live broadcast playing the viral game “Among Us” — was by some measures the largest Get Out the Vote event of the entire 2020 election cycle.

What works for Ocasio-Cortez may not work for President-elect Biden. He and his team will have to find a version of the classic fireside chat that plays to his strengths as an empathetic person who thrives on personal connection. Perhaps this will mean using Zoom with the families in Houston who waited in line for hours to get food for a holiday meal. Or video chatting on FaceTime with teachers in Piñon, Ariz., the heart of Navajo Nation, where students are doing homework in parking lots just to get access to WiFi.

Whatever the format, Biden must show that he sees Americans’ struggles and explain clearly what he intends to do to improve their lives and restore their trust in the government. Over the years, Biden has joined people in their grief and shared in their sorrows. Stories abound of letters and calls, hugs and tears that he has offered in the wake of unimaginable loss. Now, his task will be to confront the unimaginable on the people’s behalf and set them at ease as he does.

“Let us unite in banishing fear,” said FDR, as he wished the American people good night. “Together, we cannot fail.”

March 2021 will mark roughly one year since the coronavirus became a national emergency and 88 years since Roosevelt’s first fireside chat. In this time of crisis, returning to the simple act of speaking directly and constructively with the American people to demonstrate that the president stands with them — and then matching words with deeds — would help heal the nation and, not incidentally, greatly improve Biden’s chances of a successful presidency.