Which hints at a way that McConnell could end up using these talks to make it easier for himself to cripple Joe Biden’s presidency later.

Democrats fear a scenario that runs as follows. If McConnell can emerge from these talks having secured liability protections that last long enough, then there will be nothing more he really wants from any future stimulus package.

This in turn could deprive Democrats of leverage against him to get more next year in economic assistance for state and local governments, for the unemployed, for small businesses, for, well, anybody. If McConnell gets his way now, it could be easier for him to cripple the Biden presidency with austerity later.

And amid a particularly brutal downturn next year, such an outcome would make the recovery even more miserable, which would of course be terrible in humanitarian terms while saddling Biden with the awful politics that it would entail.

“Anybody who knows how Mitch McConnell works can see this coming from a mile away,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) told me in an interview.

“He’d like to get liability protection for his political supporters," Wyden added. "Then, after Jan. 5th, when McConnell gets most of what he wants on liability, he’ll have no incentive to provide any more economic relief for the American people.”

“Then he’s going to resist what we’ll try to do to help people in January,” Wyden continued.

This will allow McConnell to put into practice the “same economic sabotage playbook he used from 2009 to 2016,” Wyden said, in a reference to the Republican effort to cripple the recovery under president Barack Obama through austerity and withholding all cooperation.

McConnell and other Republicans have proposed a liability shield that lasts for five years. But Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), a key driver of the $908 billion proposal, has suggested a much shorter time-frame in hopes of finding a compromise, and other senators are in talks in hopes of finding one as well.

But Wyden noted that if McConnell can secure liability protections for, say, a year or two as opposed to five, this could still serve his broader purpose. He’ll have no need to make concessions on another stimulus package for that length of time, since he’s gotten what he apparently wants more than anything else.

“McConnell has focused for months and months on one thing — liability protections for his supporters,” Wyden told me.

Democrats oppose these protections on the grounds that they could put workers in an even more precarious position amid the pandemic, especially as Trump’s federal government is both overly reluctant to issue strict enough coronavirus workplace guidelines and is pulling back from workplace safety enforcement.

McConnell tossed out another surprise on Tuesday afternoon, suggesting that the Senate forget about both liability protections and aid to state and local governments for now, and compromise on other fronts.

The $908 billion compromise includes aid to state and local governments (McConnell opposes them) and Democrats would be loath to see those tossed, since that could cripple the recovery further (which perhaps explains McConnell’s opposition).

But all this new move really shows is how McConnell is determined to leverage those liability protections above all else: By tying them to the fate of aid to state governments, he essentially seems to be saying that if Democrats want the latter, they’ll need to accept the former.

What’s so galling about all this is that millions of people are now facing serious hardship precisely because previous congressional aid programs are on the verge of ending. Yet Republicans are insisting that this debate unfold in a place where the choice is between a too-stingy aid package and a much-too-stingy one.

Indeed, even the White House is now privately pushing for the rescue package to include direct stimulus checks of $600 to individuals, as The Post reports. (The package lacks any such payments). But as it is, that’s only half the $1,200 payments that Republicans themselves agreed to last spring.

Since then, McConnell has opposed such payments for months, even as President Trump has done little more than lurch back and forth between seeming to support them and then losing interest. And there’s no sign Trump will prevail on McConnell here at any rate.

Meanwhile, the current compromise proposal includes only $300 per week in additional unemployment assistance, and it’s unclear how long that would even last.