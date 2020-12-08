In the dozen years since the Great Recession, the low-inflation, low-interest-rate mix has changed the rules of economic policy. After the red ink of the Reagan years, the mantra of the 1990s was that federal deficits were toxic. For one thing, they weighed down future generations with debt. For another, by creating inflationary pressure, they forced the Federal Reserve to choke off growth with higher interest rates.

But the post-2008 mantra is the reverse. Deficits are now seen as empowering governments to do big things: protect future generations from climate change, for example. What’s more, because inflation seems dead, deficits no longer drive the Fed to hike interest rates.

This change in doctrine has caused the national debt to expand — massively. In the deficit-squeezing 1990s, federal debt held by the public declined as a share of the economy, and from 2000 to the middle of 2008, it held steady. But with the onset of the financial crisis, it took off on a wild tear, and the pandemic response has accelerated it. Today, federal debt held by the public has tripled from a low of 32 percent in 2001 to a towering 99 percent. Only at the close of World War II has the ratio been higher.

So long as interest rates remain extremely low, the interest on this debt will be affordable. In fact, federal debt payments will be smaller as a share of gross domestic product this year than in 2019, because the effect of lower interest rates has swamped the huge spike in borrowing.

But if interest rates rise, the free lunch will be over. In 1990, high debt payments forced George H.W. Bush to break his election promise not to raise taxes. Three decades later, higher interest rates could put Biden’s pledges on the chopping block.

Theoretically, interest rates could rise because of a change in saving and investment patterns. The good news is that this seems unlikely. For example, the rich have the luxury of saving a high fraction of their income, so inequality boosts saving and brings down interest rates; during the pandemic, inequality has been exacerbated. Likewise, technology can reduce the capital cost of setting up a business and so dampen interest rates. Today, you can launch a consumer brand by using Shopify for your digital storefront and Instagram as your sales channel. No sign of a change in this trend, either.

But interest rates could also rise if the Fed lifts them in response to inflation. Almost nobody expects that: In September, the Fed signaled that it did not anticipate raising rates until the end of 2023 at the earliest. But although a return of inflation is not exactly probable, it seems less far-fetched than a pandemic was two years ago. Hence the shadow over Biden’s presidency.

The first inflationary impulse stems from the fact that the pandemic stimulus has been unlike the post-2008 one. Then, the Fed pumped money into the banking system, where it remained mostly inert. Now, Fed actions have been supplemented by a budget stimulus more than twice the size of the 2009 version, notwithstanding the recent gridlock that has frustrated hopes for additional spending. Households have received assistance through measures such as expanded unemployment benefits. They have saved about a quarter of this. And because of buoyant real estate and stock prices, many households are flush. Between mid-2007 and mid-2009, about $10 trillion was wiped off the balance sheets of households and nonprofits. Between the first and second quarters of 2020, their wealth jumped by almost $8 trillion.

On top of this pent-up consumption, structural shifts point toward inflation. Over the past three decades, the entry of Chinese workers into the global labor force drove wages down. Now, Chinese wages have largely caught up, and deglobalization is dampening China’s impact on U.S. prices. In the past, demographics and the entry of women into the workforce added to the China effect. Now, populations are aging, and the female participation rate has plateaued.

For a generation, the pursuit of shareholder value legitimized tough treatment of workers. Now the pendulum is shifting toward policies that are more generous — and more inflationary. In a recent book surveying these forces, Charles Goodhart of the London School of Economics and Manoj Pradhan, formerly of Morgan Stanley, predict that inflation could surpass 5 percent next year.

A bit of inflation would be welcome, particularly if it involved higher compensation for workers. There is a sweet spot in which inflation of 2-2.5 percent erodes the value of the debt stock without inviting higher interest rates. But there is also a risk of an inflation surprise, forcing tougher Fed action.

Higher payments on the huge federal debt would change the game in Washington. The Biden team’s ambitions for green infrastructure and innovative social programs would become much harder to realize.