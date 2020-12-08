Interesting, but predictive of absolutely nothing. This data point is just as useless as claims from MAGA fans who say Trump couldn’t have possibly have lost because so many people showed up to his rallies. One cannot help but recall the quote falsely attributed to Pauline Kael that Richard M. Nixon couldn’t have been elected because the New Yorker movie reviewer did not know a single person who had voted for him.

Likewise, how much stock do we really want to place in FiveThirtyEight’s poll average? As the site reports: “[Based] on the initial wave of polls conducted since the Nov. 3 general election, both runoff races look very close.” I find it hard to believe that we can say with any certainty that in “the regularly scheduled Senate race, Republican Sen. David Perdue is roughly tied with Democrat Jon Ossoff, while in the special election, Democrat Raphael Warnock holds a narrow lead over Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler.” At best, we can say that’s based on the limited polling that may or may not be accurate.

Every poll and election analysis should come with a giant caveat: It all depends on who turns out, but pollsters seem to be particularly bad at figuring out that crucial factor.

Even when the results are in, or mostly in, the punditry can be simply wrong. Many of the “hot takes” from the 2020 election are already suspect. For example, rather than White suburbanites around Atlanta lifting President-elect Joe Biden to victory, what really happened is that White voters made up the smallest share of the Georgia electorate ever:

In the Senate runoffs, we know Perdue has been under assault for stock trades, and he provided one of the worst visual images in memory at the election’s most recent debate, where he was a no-show, forcing Ossoff to face off with an empty podium. But we really have no idea whether that will affect turnout or change minds. We can point to Loeffler’s weird, robotic performance in her debate with Warnock and her refusal to recognize Biden’s now-recertified victory, but that means little if those diverse Biden supporters do not show up again in January.

The one election cliche that turns out to be accurate and critical is that it all depends on who shows up to vote. Anecdotal evidence is fine, but too often it is deployed to substantiate takes that will prove to be inaccurate.

Pollsters and analysts have serious challenges ranging from declining response rates (especially among Trump voters) to deficient descriptions of certain voters (“Latino” encompasses very different groups of voters). Until they come to terms with the defects in their models and figure out how they got it wrong (e.g., did they over-sample college-educated Republicans but under-sample non-college-educated voters?), we should put away the crystal balls.

Humility is in order. We have no idea who will win the Georgia Senate races.