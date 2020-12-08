Corn added that a lot of things the president said to him during his pardon, like “This turkey is a big criminal and that is why I am pardoning him!” and “Amazing! Birds can be felons! You’d never have imagined it!” and “I respect how this turkey has never once paid income taxes!” now appeared in a clearer, more sinister light.

“I tried to laugh it off and say, ‘Mr. President, I haven’t paid any income taxes because I’m a turkey, and we turkeys do not pay income taxes and are not subject to human laws,’ but it just came out as unintelligible gobbling,” Corn said. “I regret that.”

"I can no longer hold my snood high and shake my wattle proudly in the face of those who would besmirch my name,” Corn added. “My family is devastated by this spate of pardons, and I am regarded with shame by all the turkeys, who would previously have seen this as a vindication. Now they all say, ‘You’re an associate of Roger Stone?’ and ‘Do you agree with Michael Flynn that martial law should be a thing?’ And also, as an apparent criminal I get a lot of strange mail from single women seeking a pen pal, because something is amiss in our culture!

"I don’t need this Marsha from just outside Dover, Delaware, telling me that she understands me and sees that I’m a special guy who can give her what Bob, her husband, never could! I’m like, ‘Ma’am, I am a turkey, I’m not a criminal, and furthermore I am married.’ But Marsha won’t relent! I have a bushel of handwritten notes from her, and some of them include pictures for which I did not ask!

"Anyway, I told my wife I didn’t ask for any of this. I’m an innocent turkey! But the pardons make her doubtful.”

Cob, Corn’s colleague, was reached for comment in the middle of a murder spree, shouting, “If there is no law, then all is permitted! Gobble gobble gobble!”