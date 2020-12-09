Toomey’s declaration contrasts sharply with a new development in the Georgia runoffs. GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue just announced their support for a deranged lawsuit filed by Texas that seeks to overturn popular vote outcomes in four battleground states that Trump lost.

Those Georgia moves capture a broader state of affairs: It appears that untold numbers of elected Republicans are trying to inspire in GOP voters a state of what you might call permanent warfare against our democratic institutions and the opposition’s voters alike.

This war footing doesn’t permit acknowledgment of the opposition’s claims to legitimate political representation. It treats efforts at the wholesale subversion of unwanted electoral outcomes as an acceptable tool of political competition.

This is what Toomey’s new declaration throws into sharp relief.

“It’s completely unacceptable,” Toomey told the Philadelphia Inquirer, referring to Trump’s efforts to get numerous GOP-controlled state legislatures to appoint pro-Trump electors to the electoral college, in defiance of the state’s popular vote outcome.

“The president should give up trying to get legislatures to overturn the results of the elections in their respective states,” Toomey continued.

Compounding the heresy on display here, Toomey even dared to reveal that he had personally congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his victory, in a conversation Toomey described as “pleasant.”

Some Republicans support Trump’s efforts

Our discourse on all this is deeply confused. News organizations sometimes emphasize that few elected Republicans have affirmatively endorsed Trump’s efforts to get state legislatures to overturn popular vote outcomes. This creates the impression that they are quietly tolerating a Trumpian tantrum that they hope will pass, as if the problem here is their mere spinelessness.

But the more important point — and this is almost never conveyed with clarity — is this. While it’s good that some state-level Republicans have rebuffed these efforts, a great many other elected Republicans have refrained from declaring them wholly intolerable, which would demonstrate that they must be unequivocally condemned as existentially destructive to democracy.

By doing exactly this, Toomey has exposed this deficit.

It’s also rarely conveyed with clarity that some Republican senators actually do tacitly support efforts to overturn the election results. This includes Loeffler and Perdue. Loeffler has suggested that by trying to get rogue electors appointed, Trump is merely exercising his “right” to take “legal recourse,” which is nonsense, because that tactic lies outside what the law allows.

A demented lawsuit

What’s more, Loeffler and Perdue have now endorsed this new Texas lawsuit. It literally asks the Supreme Court to step in and invalidate Biden’s electors in Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, on the fictitious grounds that the voting was administered fraudulently in them — echoing claims that numerous courts have shot down already.

This could clear the way for GOP state legislatures in all four to appoint Trump electors, overturning the results, as Trump himself has repeatedly demanded.

This is insane. As University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck points out, the suit seeks to exploit the fact that the Supreme Court does have jurisdiction to hear disputes between states, but it does not automatically hear such complaints, and in this case, it won’t. The high court already declined to hear a somewhat less crazy lawsuit seeking to overturn results in Pennsylvania.

But the fact that this is a stunt doesn’t make it less disgusting that Loeffler and Perdue have endorsed it. Their statement declares that they “fully support” this lawsuit on the grounds that Trump has “every right” to exercise his “legal recourse.”

Again, here they are declaring this effort to subvert the will of the voters to be a legitimate tactic. Since one of the states is Georgia, this is in effect a declaration of war on their own state’s electorate.

“The central argument here is that we should let the election be decided by unelected judges and partisan state legislators, rather than the 150 million Americans who cast legitimate ballots,” Vladeck told me. “That would be the end of democracy as we know it.”

The future of the Trumpified GOP

We hear a lot of pious talk about the need to restore solidarity and national unity these days. But as Will Wilkinson points out, such calls should be seen in the context of ongoing efforts to overturn the election: They ring particularly hollow when many major figures on the right are essentially demanding the majority’s “abject submission to the minority’s will.”

Indeed, as Laura Field demonstrates, if Trump can keep exerting influence over the GOP, you can envision him — and the Republicans carrying his mantle — seeking to maintain among supporters a kind of permanent state of warfare against the legitimacy of our institutions and of the opposition. It will be rooted in retributive rage against our system and its voters for rendering its verdict against Trump.

Philosopher John Dewey wrote that democracy is sustained by “faith” in the fundamental worth of other human beings, faith that is demonstrated in all sorts of routine ways. This faith is rooted in a “generous belief” in the “possibilities” of others, in their “capacity” for “intelligent judgment and action.”

What we’re seeing now in this ongoing support for election subversion is at bottom a form of very profound contempt for those possibilities, a very profound contempt for other human beings, for fellow Americans.