Instead of announcing fantastical goals, Biden set out ambitious but attainable objectives for the first 100 days of his presidency. First, a 100-day masking plan “will start with my signing an order on Day One to require masks where I can under the law — like federal buildings and interstate travel on planes, trains and buses,” Biden said. “I’ll also be working with the governors and mayors to do the same in their states and cities.” He reiterated this is not a political act, but the best way to protect Americans. He also pledged to get “at least 100 million covid vaccine shots into the arms of Americans in the first 100 days,” making clear he actually will have a plan to do so, not dump the responsibility on state governments.

Finally, he declared that “it should be a national priority to get our kids back into school and keep them in school. If Congress provides the funding we need to protect students, educators and staff, if states and cities put strong public health measures in place that we all follow, then my team will work to see that a majority of our schools can be open by the end of my first 100 days.” That’s smart politics (nothing infuriates parents more than “remote learning”) and smart economics, given that we cannot get the economy back to full speed with parents tied down at home to supervise kids.

His team of health officials, like his economic and national security teams, was a diverse array of professionals (e.g., Xavier Becerra nominated to be the first Latino secretary of heath and human services). But it was their expertise and command of the topic that most impressed. From Rochelle Walensky, Biden’s pick to be director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; to Marcella Nunez-Smith, who will head a new covid-19 equity panel; to Vivek H. Murthy, who will return to his prior position as surgeon general; to Anthony S. Fauci, who will stay on as both head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser on covid-19, these people were quite obviously chosen for their medical expertise and their communication skills. These are men and women of science, not political hacks fawning over their leader. (Biden got appropriate thanks from his appointees, but none of the Stalinesque praise that President Trump seemed to compel from many of his nominees.)

There is no topic on which Trump deserves more condemnation than on his handling of the pandemic. Nevertheless, Biden went out of his way to avoid even mentioning his predecessor. The closest he came was denouncing the “outgoing administration” for trying to repeal Obamacare in the midst of a pandemic. He plainly is not using these sorts of events to remind voters of Trump’s abject failure. To the contrary, he was gracious enough to “credit everyone who has gotten us up to this point” and enthusiastic of bipartisan efforts to reach a $908 billion stimulus package to prevent avoidable delays in vaccinating Americans (while insisting “we’re going to need additional action next year to fund the rest of the distribution efforts”).

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris, who spoke eloquently about the losses we have suffered and the sacrifices of health-care and other front-line workers, seem to have hit upon a formula: Ignore Trump. Name impressive people to top posts. Express empathy. Set clear goals. Implore Congress to do its part. It certainly is a change from the past four years. It might even work.