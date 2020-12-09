Mr. Sharpton said he told the president-elect that the only way to respond to the “most racist, bigoted administration in memory” was to appoint an attorney general “that has a background in civil rights.” He added, “My preference is to have a Black attorney general.”

A primacy on civil rights experience should be a top criterion for Biden, who promised to address systemic racism in multiple arenas, such as in policing or housing. He will also want someone who will champion a voting rights bill (or at least restore the pre-clearance process in the Voting Rights Act gutted by Shelby County v. Holder) and return to pattern-and-practice litigation as a means of overseeing lawless police behavior.

But civil rights is not the sole criterion. The overarching task for the next attorney general is to clean up the mess left by the most corrupt and out-of-control administration in history. That task falls into two categories.

First, new rules, guidelines and training must be instituted to end politicization of enforcement matters and investigations. We need new barriers between the Justice Department and the White House; a review of possibly false assertions in pleadings filed in the Trump administration; an inquiry into who assisted Attorney General William P. Barr in any nefarious activities (e.g., intervening in the Michael Flynn case, refusing to take seriously the Ukraine whistleblower’s claims); and new penalties for lawyers who violate their professional code of ethics and department guidelines. To pull that off, Biden’s attorney general will not only need to have a sophisticated understanding of the Justice Department as a revered institution, but also instant credibility with career attorneys. Someone without years of experience working within the department will be at a significant disadvantage.

Second, the next attorney general will have to navigate the knotty issue of whether and how to investigate President Trump and his cronies. What actions should be investigated? How do we hold him accountable for actions seeking to overthrow the results of the election? The options range from simple fact-finding to prosecution to recommendation for new legislation. Given the enormous damage done to the sanctity of elections, the next attorney general must pay particular attention to efforts by Trump, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) and others to compel state officials to overturn the will of the voters.

There is no single candidate who possesses all of these qualities. Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.), a distinguished prosecutor who brought the 16th Street Baptist Church bombers to trial decades after they murdered four girls in Birmingham, has no tenure within the main Justice Department. His respected work in civil rights would serve him well to head the Civil Rights Division, but attorney general job ahead is much more demanding and requires exceptional bureaucratic skill.

Former acting attorney general Sally Yates has decades of experience within the department, but she is not particularly known for her civil rights record. Her involvement in the Russia investigation would also likely draw near-unanimous opposition from Republicans (highlighting the importance of the Georgia Senate races, which will not be decided until Jan. 5.). That said, her experience is unmatched and her ethical standards, which were on full display when the Trump administration fired her, are impeccable. As an aside, after turning away Michèle Flournoy as a candidate for defense secretary — by far the best-qualified candidate for the job — Biden should not repeat the error of bypassing a highly qualified woman. (Women’s groups have been less vocal than civil rights groups pressing for racial and ethnic diversity, a failing that may have real consequences.) In conversations with women close to the Biden camp, the disappointment over Flournoy is palpable.

Judge Merrick Garland, the highly respected jurist who was denied a hearing for the Supreme Court seat vacated by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, served as a Supreme Court clerk and has a track record within the Justice Department. After clerking and spending time in private practice, he worked as a federal prosecutor, and later held posts as deputy assistant attorney general for the criminal division and then as principal associate deputy attorney general — prosecuting, among others, the Oklahoma City bombing case.

Despite Garland’s and Yates’s reputations and wide-ranging experience, Jones is said to be the leading contender. But, ultimately, the attorney general is a position of extreme trust. Unlike other Cabinet members, he or she must work without — and, indeed, push back against — political supervision from the White House. In this case, experience within the department, a weak point for Jones, should drive the decision. The attorney general will have the awesome responsibility of determining whether to prosecute a former president.

In short, character, experience and judgment above all else should guide Biden’s choice. From my vantage point, Yates stands above the rest.