The main and most urgent concern is, of course, the coronavirus crisis. This pandemic has a Latino face in the United States. Our communities, just like Black and Indigenous communities, have been disproportionately affected by this virus. That’s why the announcement that California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (D) will be heading up the Department of Health and Human Services is a promising start.

At the end of November, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that compared with White non-Hispanics, Latinos are the most likely group to die from the coronavirus, the most likely group to be hospitalized and the second-most-likely group to experience new cases, after the Indigenous communities. The CDC also reported that of the 299,000 excess deaths occurred between late January and early October, “The largest percentage increases were seen among adults aged 25–44 years and among Hispanic or Latino (Hispanic) persons." States such as California, Arizona, Florida, New Mexico and Texas are all seeing the number of covid-19 cases among Hispanics rise fast and significantly surpass their share of the overall population.

Sadly, these facts are not penetrating the national consciousness, but having a person of Mexican descent leading HHS sends a message that more attention is needed.

The next challenge for the Biden administration will be delivering economic relief. The November jobs report was deeply worrying, and Latino unemployment is still higher than the national average.

Over the summer, the Pew Research Center noted that close to 60 percent of Latino households had already experienced job losses or pay cuts due to the pandemic. In addition, close to 80 percent of Latino respondents said that more economic relief would be needed. The unacceptable political inaction on economic relief has only compounded the tragic effects of this pandemic on a community that’s often marginalized and ignored. If President-elect Biden can tap into this need, it would signal that he is seeing our community.

Then there is immigration, which may not resonate equally among all Latinos as a campaign issue, but it’s vitally important in states such as Arizona and Georgia — two crucial states that Biden won with the help of grass-roots immigrant rights organizations.

The Biden team announced that Cuban American Alejandro Mayorkas will run the Department of Homeland Security . The appointment earned some praise from Latino political observers who hope Mayorkas can change the direction of the department — and the immigration agencies it directs — away from President Trump’s cruel enforcement agenda. But it might be too early to claim a victory.

Mayorkas, a former Obama official credited with pushing Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), will have to quickly reexamine policies that have harmed asylum seekers and immigrants and simultaneously answer immigrant rights groups’ concerns that Obama’s “deporter in chief” policies will not be reinstated. So far, the incoming Biden administration is saying that it will follow its campaign blueprint, including a pause on deportations. But many Latinos are still resentful of Obama’spolicies, and former officials raise serious questions. Will we witness another four years of broken promises on one of the country’s most emotionally charged topics?

Foreign policy can also offer an opportunity to build trust with the national Latino “swing state,” as I often see these voters. Events in Latin America and the Caribbean — Venezuela’s crisis, devastating climate events in Central America, the relationship with Mexico after four years of Trump bullying, reopening Cuba to the United States and the countless colonial issues (such as debt cancellation, political status, federal aid) surrounding Puerto Rico — provide unique opportunities to strengthen ties with Latinos across the United States. As long as Biden offers solutions based on mutual respect and not just on cold political calculations, Latinos will feel heard and supported.

The Trump campaign may have succeeded in targeting specific Latino groups in states including Florida. But the messaging often contradicted the actions of the administration. Biden now has a chance to offer a nuanced and comprehensive agenda that could benefit most Latinos.

I sure hope he seizes it.