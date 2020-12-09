Thinking about that future can make you feel hopeful. But the disastrous way we’ve handled the pandemic gives rise to a worry: What if we will wind up having learned nothing?

After all, we’re still handling things terribly. Unlike in so many countries, we haven’t managed to pull together and forge common effort out of our common vulnerability. Our health care system was already full of holes, and it has struggled to deal with the challenge it has faced. Republicans in Congress have successfully resisted doing too much to help, condemning millions of us to ongoing economic misery. Social media platforms built by the smartest among us have become engines of pandemic disinformation.

And after what may be the single greatest government failure in American history, the party in power had a remarkably good showing in last month’s elections, even as it lost the presidency. The idea of political accountability now seems like a joke.

We’ve been so overrun with madness, lies and division throughout the pandemic — much of it fed through the megaphone of the presidency — that there is little reason to think that once it’s behind us we’ll be able to agree on what we should have learned.

For a vivid portrait of how things are going right now, I’d recommend Annie Gowen’s story on Mitchell, South Dakota, a town that like so many is being ravaged by covid-19, yet where most people refuse to wear masks and the possibility of a mandate is met with angry resistance:

In a state where the Republican governor, Kristi L. Noem, has defied calls for a statewide mask mandate even as cases hit record levels, many in this rural community an hour west of Sioux Falls ignored the virus for months, not bothering with masks or social distancing. Restaurants were packed. Big weddings and funerals went on as planned. Then people started dying. The wife of the former bank president. A state legislator. The guy whose family has owned the bike shop since 1959. Then Timmins, a mild-spoken 72-year-old who had worked with hundreds of local kids during six decades as a Little League and high school coach and referee.

One in every ten South Dakotans has now been infected with the coronavirus, but another number is more relevant: 62 percent, the number who supported Trump in this election. He got the same proportion of the state’s votes four years ago; they weren’t going to change their minds based on his failure on the pandemic.

I’m sure many of the people there, like Republicans all over the country, will say to their dying day — even if they escape the pandemic and that day comes decades from now — that things didn’t go that badly. Sure, we’ll hit 300,000 fatalities a week or so from now, and it could be 400,000 or 500,000 by the time it’s over. But convinced (rightly) that grappling with that nightmare would inevitably mean casting Trump in a bad light, they’ll reject any judgment. There’s nothing else we could have done, they’ll say, and if Trump hadn’t been so brilliant it would have been much worse.

And they’ll echo the morbid fatalism in which their party has found refuge. We’re all going to die sooner or later, right? So why keep people from going to restaurants?

As time goes on, they’ll tell a story that makes villains out of their political opponents and heroes out of their leaders. It’ll go like this: Everything was great until China sent a virus out to hurt us. And we had it under control, but elitist Democrats shut down the economy, then stole the election. It will be a story of betrayal, one meant not only to redeem Trump but to create more distrust in experts, in science, in the very idea that we have a responsibility to one another.

Will we acknowledge that our national tradition of individualism left us immunocompromised, unable to resist the virus as well as so many other countries did? Don’t bet on it. Even now, with the bodies piling up by the thousands every day, people still talk about “choice” and “freedom,” because apparently it’s just too much to ask for them to wear a mask for a few more months, after everything we’ve been through.

Perhaps I’m being too pessimistic. Perhaps nearly everyone will take a vaccine as soon as it’s available to them. Perhaps we’ll come through this with both a greater appreciation for the fragility of life and a greater commitment to helping our fellow Americans. Perhaps both parties will help put in place the preparations that could help us beat back the next pandemic. Perhaps when it threatens we’ll be willing and able to act quickly. Perhaps people will learn that quack remedies won’t help them.

Perhaps we’ll actually improve wages and working conditions for those workers we now call “essential.” Perhaps we won’t let our national response be taken over by political divisions, to the point where one of our main political parties seems determined to make things as bad as possible.

And we shouldn’t forget that most Americans have in fact been wearing their masks, and keeping their distance, and staying at home, and supporting each other in every way they can think of. But in so many ways, as a country, we failed this test. And if we’re ever tested the same way again, it isn’t hard to imagine we could do just as poorly.