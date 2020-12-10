In some sense, this is to be expected. Harris is a generation younger than Biden and has not been a creature of Washington, D.C., for decades. Harris is consulting on all of Biden’s picks, as they both confirmed in an interview with Jake Tapper, and could be a force to balance Biden’s longtime loyalists (e.g., Tom Vilsack for agriculture secretary, Antony Blinken for secretary of state, Lloyd Austin III for defense secretary) with newer voices. Every president deserves to have close, familiar faces, but that should be balanced by people of a different generation with different perspectives. Otherwise, a comfy retinue of advisers can lead to groupthink.

Harris can also help make the administration’s priorities and focus more forward-looking. It was noteworthy, for example, that in her remarks on Wednesday after Austin’s rollout, she immediately hit on a critical issue: “Even as we work to contain this pandemic and responsibly open our economy, we also need to lead the Defense Department into the future, rebuild and renew global alliances and partnerships, and make sure the United States is prepared to address new threats and new challenges, from cyber to climate.” In an event that accented Austin’s experience in U.S. “forever wars,” the statement was a reminder that those conflicts will not likely be the focus of much of the administration’s national security policy, as it was in the Obama administration.

The nature of warfare is changing (even in just the last few years), and Harris, with her seat on the Senate Intelligence Committee during the Trump years, has had the most recent experience in public office of Biden’s senior advisers. As such, she could help lead on the modernization of the Pentagon and facilitating the United States’ adaptation to 21st century cyberwarfare. This would not only fit her background well but also help balance out a shortcoming in Austin’s resume, if he is confirmed. (As my colleague Max Boot writes, “After 41 years in the Army, [Austin] is unlikely to shake things up at a time when technological advances are transforming the battlefield. . . . If we want to maintain U.S. military dominance, the U.S. military must change in ways that will make a lot of entrenched interests very uncomfortable.” That sure sounds like something Harris would be well-equipped to oversee.)

Likewise, in going with Vilsack at the Agriculture Department, Biden seems to have come down on the side of agriculture interests. NPR reports:

Advocates seeking to reform USDA to better assist low-income Americans have said a Vilsack nomination would strengthen a status quo they say favors large corporate farm interests. “Vilsack has made a career of catering to the whims of corporate agriculture giants — some of whom he has gone to work for,” said Mitch Jones, policy director for Food and Water Watch, an environmental advocacy group.

Who better than Harris to address issues such as climate change, food aid and rural poverty, which might otherwise get short shrift?

In short, Biden has made clear he sees himself as a bridge to the next generation. However, he seems to be relying heavily on his own generation for personnel (and implicitly on their priorities). Harris can span the generational divide, make certain the administration’s priorities are forward-looking, and push for younger staffing and policy innovation where needed. If her own staff and remarks on Wednesday are any indication, she may be well on her way.