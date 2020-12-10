But increasingly, complaints are piling up that his Cabinet is beginning to look like Old Friends of Joe (OFJ), with the emphasis on “old.” On the plus side, these appointees understand government and have relevant experience, unlike the current administration. Still, there are critics.

There are risks in Mr. Biden’s approach, which departs sharply from Abraham Lincoln’s famous desire for a “team of rivals” in his cabinet who could challenge one another — and the president. And while every president brings in a coterie of longtime advisers, few have had the longevity of Mr. Biden’s nearly five decades in Washington, and prized so much the relationships he developed along the way. . . . Even some allies in the Democratic Party say they worry that Mr. Biden’s reliance on the same people could undermine his ability to solve the country’s problems that go beyond the usual ones embraced by the establishment in Washington.

Three of the “big four” posts (treasury secretary, defense secretary, secretary of state) are classic OFJs — people he has known for decades. Defense went to retired Gen. Lloyd Austin, a groundbreaking appointment, given that he is African American, but an OFJ nonetheless. Left out was Michèle Flournoy, widely seen as far and away the most qualified contender for the job, as she possesses a strategic and policy background that Austin lacks.

Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.), another OFJ, is said to be the front-runner for attorney general, despite scant experience at Main Justice. On Jones, some progressives are already wary, suggesting that despite his prosecution of civil rights cases, personal friendship with Biden does not make him the right person:

That “confirmation battle” likely refers to Sally Yates, another candidate for attorney general who may stir up Republicans given her involvement in the early stages of the Russia investigation. Yates, like Flournoy, is widely regarded as significantly more qualified than the male OFJ.

Progressive leaders in the civil rights community with whom I have spoken clearly favor Yates and point to the disparity between her robust record and Jones’s on civil rights. Aside from a single high-profile civil rights case, Jones’s civil rights record is not in the same league as that of Yates, who as a U.S. attorney in 2014 prosecuted a botched police raid in Georgia similar to the one that killed Breonna Taylor in Kentucky early this year. Yates also pioneered hate crimes prosecution under the Hate Crimes Prevention Act and championed prison reform. Later, as deputy attorney general, she undertook sentencing reform, instituted implicit-bias training for all investigators and prosecutors, worked for cash bond reform, severely limited solitary confinement in federal prisons and pushed to eliminate private prisons. What she does not have is a 40-year friendship with Biden.

There are a couple of downsides to selecting such a tight-knit group of longtime friends. Collegiality can sometimes promote groupthink and deter robust policy debate. Biden needs people who are not Obama administration veterans and who fully appreciate how much the world has changed since 2016. And he certainly needs people willing to depart from or even criticize past policies.

In addition, a preponderance of OFJs tends to favor older men. In some cases, the picks are head-scratching. Recycling 69-year-old Tom Vilsack to lead as agriculture secretary, despite him being a friend of the dairy industry, is the quintessential OFJ appointment. Denis McDonough, the designee to lead Veterans Affairs, is yet another former Obama administration official — and not a veteran. As CNN’s Jake Tapper noted, the nomination "is historically unusual for a VA Secretary pick.” Biden could have made an innovative, generational shift at the agency by installing as its head former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, a veteran and gay man, or Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a veteran woman of color with disabilities.

As with the VA and Agriculture, Biden’s fondest for old friends can crowd out fresh faces. The notion that Jones could prevail at the Justice Department on the thinnest of records (and with abortion views out of step with his party and a record of confirming Trump judges, receiving a D from progressives) over Yates would be unfathomable.

To keep things in perspective, we should appreciate that all of Biden’s picks are individually superb and certainly head and shoulders above their immediate predecessors. Antony Blinken as secretary of state, Jake Sullivan as national security adviser and Alejandro Mayorkas as secretary of homeland security would all bring a depth of experience to their designated positions. Biden’s health-care team, including Anthony S. Fauci and Vivek Murthy, are among the most qualified people for their posts in the country. And women have been picked for important roles (e.g., Neera Tanden to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Marcia Fudge to lead Housing and Urban Development).

That said, excessive reliance on personal loyalty can work against Biden’s desire to build a bridge to the next generation and to move on from the Obama years. Moreover, in some cases, it means the best woman for the job loses out to a less qualified male.